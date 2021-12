MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers searching for Black Friday deals not to fall for scams. The BBB says because some items may be harder to find right now due to supply chain issues it creates an opportunity for scammers to prey on scrambling shoppers. Monde Donaldson, BBB Educational Foundation Vice President, says be particularly cautious of ads on social media offering low prices on items. You may get an item, but not what you think you're buying. Or you may not get an item at all.

