GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A woman found dead in her garage was the mother of the knife-wielding man fatally shot by police at the home over the weekend, Maryland officials said. Anne Arundel County police officers arrived at the Glen Burnie home Sunday after a 911 caller said a male family member with a knife had chased her from the home. The caller also said a woman who lived there couldn’t be accounted for, according to a news release from the attorney general’s office.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO