Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work on a railroad and be part of a train crew?. This is your chance to take a hands-on class which leads to becoming an operating crew member at the Whitewater Valley Railroad. The classes are held on six successive Saturdays beginning on Sat, Feb 19, 2022, and ending on Sat, Mar 26, 2022. Those who successfully complete the class will receive a certificate of completion and be promoted to student brakemen. The classes are a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on outdoor activities with full-size railroad equipment.

CONNERSVILLE, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO