UMass Amherst students required to get COVID-19 booster shot

AMHEREST, Mass. (WWLP) – All students who plan to be on the UMass Amherst campus for the upcoming spring semester will be required to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Students told 22News they were not surprised by the school’s decision. However some expressed frustration that they won’t be able to get an appointment booked before they leave for winter break.

“They required vaccinations when we came here the first time so it makes sense that they’re requiring the booster,” said UMass student Ryan Heinrich. “Especially as we start getting into the winter months and cases tend to go up anyway.”

UMass has seen the highs and the lows when it comes to Covid.

At the height last years it was about 600 cases and then in September there was a spike around 380.

Now it’s down to 24 but that was before Thanksgiving.

In a letter to the campus community on Wednesday, the school’s chancellor said students will also be expected to get their own COVID-19 test within two weeks of the start of spring classes. The spring semester begins on January 25th.

However UMass student Tom Toscano is concerned about the timeframe.

“I think it’s a little broad of a span because a lot can happen in those two weeks,” said Tom.

Masks will also be required when students go inside buildings.

