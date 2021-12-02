ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cozy up for the Festival of Trees! Here’s how to join in from home…

ksl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wouldn’t be December without the Festival of Trees. You know and love this event that raises money...

studio5.ksl.com

INFORUM

Festival of Trees is now up at the Fargodome

FARGO — The 21st annual Festival of Trees is now on display at the Fargodome. This year, 162 Christmas trees are fully decorated and on display for viewing during the Fargodome's normal business hours until Friday, Dec. 3. The trees will then be provided to local families for the holiday season.
FARGO, ND
WLUC

Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital’s Festival of Trees begins

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital’s “Festival of Trees” began Monday night and will continue through Sunday, December 5. You can see the trees virtually, view the prizes or book a tour after hospital hours to see the trees in person. All trees, wreaths and prize packages will be...
MANISTIQUE, MI
ABC 4

This time of year it’s nice to have a warm, cozy setting to come home to

(The Daily Dish) Would you like to be able to turn your home into a cozy sanctuary this holiday season and beyond? This time of year it’s nice to have a warm, cozy setting to come home to and dōTERRA is helping us do just that with their new Hygge oil and diffuser. Here to tell us more about it is Sydney Carlson with dōTERRA.
LIFESTYLE
redmondspokesman.com

Hospice of Redmond's Festival of Trees this week

The 38th Annual Festival of Trees that helps fund Redmond Hospice is on starting this week. Funds raised at Hospice of Redmond’s Festival of Trees make it possible to provide services to terminally ill people and their families not covered by Medicare or private insurance including bereavement counseling, the Transitions program for people with life-limiting illnesses, caregiver support, and Camp Sunrise, a grief camp for children.
REDMOND, OR
wfxrtv.com

Bedford’s Festival of Trees is a merry and bright celebration

The community of Bedford is becoming merry and bright with their Festival of Trees — their annual tradition of community service and creativity. Located at the Bedford Visitor’s Center, the Festival of Trees highlights the organizations that support the Bedford community. Living Local host Kianna Price is joined by Anita Dengel from Destination Bedford Virginia to learn about how this storied tradition helps the community.
SOCIETY
fiddleheadfocus.com

Festival of Trees to include displays from throughout County

Maxine LaJoie of Team SuperFrog is a seven-year tree sponsor at St. Apollonia Dental Clinic’s Festival of Trees. Each year she and her friends and grandchildren display a large collection of newborn baby items with their tree, donated each year in loving memory of LaJoie’s husband,. Normand, also known as...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
coolprogeny.com

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year at Festival of Trees

For 32 years, Kennedy Krieger Institute has created a whimsical holiday wonderland at the Maryland State Fairgrounds the weekend after Thanksgiving. Hundreds of trees, gingerbread houses, and wreaths magically appear to create one of the largest holiday extravaganzas on the East Coast. The items are then auctioned off to raise money to support the patients and work of Kennedy Krieger, which works to transform the lives of children, adolescents and adults with diseases, disorders and injuries impacting the nervous system.
MARYLAND STATE
theprescotttimes.com

Post Wrap Up for Successful Festival of Trees Prescott

The 4th annual Festival of Trees Prescott was a huge hit and a great success this year! We successfully kicked off the holiday season in Arizona’s Christmas City. Businesses and individuals in our community really came together this year to celebrate the upcoming holiday season and support a wonderful cause. We can’t wait to wrap up the final accounting and present our local non-profit heroes, Prescott Area Shelter Services, with a check for 100% of the net proceeds of this event.
POLITICS
erienewsnow.com

Festival of Trees Wraps Up 37th Year

The 37th Annual Festival of Trees came to a close on Sunday evening at the Bayfront Convention Center, but crowds continued throughout the final day. The Christmas spirit was in the air all weekend long with the Festival of Trees. Christine Bowen, the Executive Director of Development Saint Vincent Hospital...
ERIE, PA
ABC 4

Festival of Trees Magic returns Nov. 30: How you can help kids at Primary Children’s Hospital

(Good Things Utah) – Holiday magic to help kids at Primary Children’s Hospital begins Nov. 30 this year with the 51st annual Festival of Trees. The treasured holiday kickoff event benefitting patients at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and children’s health is scheduled from Nov. 30 through Dec. 4. To prioritize the health and safety of the community, the event will take place virtually at FestivalofTreesUtah.org.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Grazia

The Festive ‘Motherload’ Has Never Been Heavier – Here’s How To Lighten It

As if the build up to December wasn’t fraught enough, with diaries filling up (and then emptying again as new restrictions come along), nativity costumes to buy, and all the pre-Christmas prep (including securing that all important supermarket delivery slot), some newer Christmas traditions have started to creep in. They might be wonderful for the children, but who is picking up the slack? More often than not it’s us mothers who are expected to deliver the magic and accept a bumper-load of guilt if we don’t indulge in whichever memory-making activity has been decreed as the newest way to start Christmas celebrations.
LIFESTYLE
saratogaliving.com

Saratoga’s Beloved Festival of Trees Is Back

Some holiday traditions, no matter how many years you’ve taken part in them, never get old. And The Saratoga Festival of Trees is one of the Spa City’s best. Every December for the past 25 years, Catholic Charities of Saratoga, Warren and Washington Counties has hosted a multi-day Christmas tree–tastic celebration, which welcomes revelers from all over the region to the Saratoga Springs City Center to feast their peepers on dozens of decorated, festive firs. Those trees, which are actually of the prefab kind, have been decorated and donated by local businesses and individuals, and are for sale at the end of the festival. Sound like some merriment you need in your life, like, right now? Here are the five Ws of The Saratoga Festival of Trees.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
marthastewart.com

Here's How to Pet-Proof Your Christmas Tree

'Tis the season for fancy holiday menus, festive home décor, perfectly wrapped presents, and of course, a beautifully flocked Christmas tree for all to see and enjoy. However, pet owners—especially those who have curious cats and other domestic creatures—know all too well the type of temptation and mischief this time of year brings. While your home's Elf on the Shelf keeps a constant watchful eye, you likely aren't able to monitor your dog or cat all day (or night) long. Still, you'll do everything you can to ensure your furry friends stay safe, and that means keeping them away from your evergreen and its low hanging fruit (and by fruit, we mean ornaments). To help you do just that, we tapped two animal experts. Ahead, Danielle Bernal, a veterinarian with Wellness Natural Pet Food, and Jane MacMurchy of Animal Charity of Ohio shine a seasonal light on pet safety with regards to holiday décor.
PETS

