A good read can make the perfect gift! Here are 3 bundles you can put together…

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA book on it’s own can be a great gift. Add to it with a few clever items...

Macomb Daily

Great food gifts you can make at home

Gifts from the heart are among the most coveted and appreciated come the holiday season. Hobbyists from all walks of life can turn their passions into handmade gifts, but few gifts may be as welcomed as those that can be eaten. Cooking and baking ramps up during the holiday season....
RECIPES
The Independent

9 best Christmas gifts for couples that they can enjoy together

Shopping for Christmas gifts can be hard at the best of times. So, when you find yourself with two people to please, the task can feel twice as daunting.Whether they’ve just moved in together, recently got hitched or have been married for many years, it can be tricky to find something that both parties in a couple will love and actually use. So we’ve done all the hard work for you with a shopping list that runs the gamut from kitchen gadgets to days out.When it comes to deciding what kind of present to go with there are a number...
RELATIONSHIPS
Dallas News

These kitchen gifts can make you a better chef

Pretty much everyone cooks, at least at some level, and these items all make cooking meals easier. All of them are great gifts and will help the recipient become a better chef. You’ll notice that there are two thermometers in the guide. Knowing the accurate temperature of your food during...
ELECTRONICS
pdjnews.com

Kids crafts that can make unique holiday gifts

Winter is right around the corner and so are the holidays! With the fall season well under way, this marks the perfect time for ‘kids crafts’ - some unique and homemade gifts for friends or family members. These special crafts can be kept for years to come and are easy and cheap to use. They are also fun for the entire family and for all ages. The best part? Items needed are either already in…
LIFESTYLE
KLFY News 10

The coffee lover on your list will love these high-end gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which 12 high-end gifts for coffee lovers are best?  Find the best high-end coffee gifts for the caffeine lover in your life just in time for the holidays. The season of giving makes it easy to provide a thoughtful and ideal gift for the caffeinated […]
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

Netflix Created a Cozy Blanket So You Can Bundle Up While Binge-Watching

With what feels like an endless amount of TV shows and movies in its library, Netflix sure knows how to keep you entertained. Now, it wants to keep you warm and cozy as well. The popular streaming service has partnered up with vegan lifestyle brand UnHide to launch a collection of throw blankets, robes, and ponchos to make your next binge-watching sesh a lot more comfy.
TV SHOWS
95.5 KLAQ

Here’s How You Can Hire The Perfect Santa This Holiday Season

December is here and there are plenty of holiday gatherings happening around the Borderland that are in need of a jolly fat man in a red suit. While you can go to the oldest male member of your family and throw on a fake beard and hope for the best, there's an entire website devoted to helping you find the best jolly old man to fill that red suit.
DISNEY
TODAY.com

Here are the edible holiday gifts you can find at Aldi this month

It's the most wonderful (and tastiest) time of the year, and Aldi is dropping a ton of festive food and drink finds just in time for the holidays. After tempting us with its 2021 Advent calendar lineup (which includes the ever-popular wine calendars), the store is kicking things up a notch with a bunch of party-ready and gift-worthy treats — and TODAY Food got a sneak peak of everything that's hitting stores this month. Here are just a few of the highlights:
SHOPPING
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
In Style

People Say Their Hair Grows "Twice as Fast" With This Shampoo and Conditioner Set — and It's on Sale for $20

Before the holiday season really starts, get your beauty routine in check. If you're not loving how your hair looks these days, the solution could lie in new shampoo and conditioner formulated specifically to volumize and thicken strands. Ahead of Black Friday, you can get the OGX Thick and Full Biotin and Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner Set for its lowest price ever on Amazon.
HAIR CARE
The Kitchn

5 Things You Should Always Buy at Dollar Stores, According to Grandmas

Shopping at dollar stores can feel like a treasure hunt, as you look for the best ways to get the most bang for your bucks. With stacks of displays and so many items to choose from, it can actually be a bit overwhelming. What to buy? For guidance, we asked three grandmas, who seem to know a thing or two when it comes to saving money, to tell us about their favorite things to buy at dollar stores. Here are their top five suggestions.
SHOPPING
Inverse

75 gifts under $25 on Amazon that are so impressive they'll make people think you’re rich

With the holiday season approaching, the pressure to find the perfect gift is on. Whether you have an entire family to buy for, need something for just one other person, or will need an item for an office gift swap, searching for a great gift can be stressful, especially when you don't want to break the bank but still want to give a clever, smart, fun, or practical present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES

