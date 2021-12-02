The Nutcracker is live again! Here’s when you can join in the magic…

INTERLOCHEN — This December, for the first time since 2019, the Interlochen Arts Academy Dance Division will present public, in-person performances of The Nutcracker. A global holiday tradition for more than 100 years, The Nutcracker follows Clara and the enchanted Nutcracker prince as they journey through the Land of Sweets. Interlochen’s production — which will feature 41 young dancers from 22 U.S. states and Canada — boasts exquisite hand-stitched costumes, lush scenic design, and live accompaniment by the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra, conducted by Leslie Dunner. After utilizing creative, socially distant choreography in 2020, performers will resume traditional staging and full-contact partnering.
