ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

The Nutcracker is live again! Here’s when you can join in the magic…

By Name
ksl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nutcracker is a holiday tradition many families had to miss out on last year. The live production...

studio5.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Centralia Ballet Academy Nutcracker Goes Live Again

Nancy and Mickey Gunter of Centralia Ballet Academy say keeping their students dancing over the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy. After all of the masking, temperature checks and working with doctors to understand best practices, they said being able to offer in-person ballet performances feels like a reward for their hard work.
CENTRALIA, WA
artandseek.org

It’s ‘Nutcracker’ season! Our guide can help you pick the perfect performance

After you’ve finished Thanksgiving dinner, jump right into the yuletide season with one of these ‘Nutcracker’ ballets. Halloween was just three short weeks ago and Thanksgiving is still a few days away, but it seems as though everyone is ready to jump into the deep end of the Jingle Bell pool. Perhaps it’s because we missed out on so many holiday traditions last year that we’re eager to welcome them back extra early.
DALLAS, TX
Cadillac News

Interlochen Arts Academy's 'The Nutcracker' to welcome in-person audiences once again

INTERLOCHEN — This December, for the first time since 2019, the Interlochen Arts Academy Dance Division will present public, in-person performances of The Nutcracker. A global holiday tradition for more than 100 years, The Nutcracker follows Clara and the enchanted Nutcracker prince as they journey through the Land of Sweets. Interlochen’s production — which will feature 41 young dancers from 22 U.S. states and Canada — boasts exquisite hand-stitched costumes, lush scenic design, and live accompaniment by the Interlochen Arts Academy Orchestra, conducted by Leslie Dunner. After utilizing creative, socially distant choreography in 2020, performers will resume traditional staging and full-contact partnering.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nutcracker
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne Ballet's live 'Nutcracker' returns

When Clara ventures into the Land of Sweets, she will encounter some new characters this year – or at least some characters that look at little different. Fort Wayne Ballet will debut 10 new masks when its production of “The Nutcracker” opens Dec. 3. Mask maker Eric Bornstein created new full-head pieces for the production's eight mice, the Mouse King (or Queen, in this year's case) and the Nutcracker.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry's festive pictures leave fans upset – but her Christmas tree is goals

Katy Perry has shared a rare sneak peek at her Thanksgiving celebrations, but instead of delighting fans with the fun snaps, it seems many were left feeling rather sad. The singer shared seven pictures of her festive weekend, which she and her family celebrated in California. The snaps show their impressive table set up just by the beach whilst a video sees Orlando Bloom and a friend each cutting into a turkey.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
Inside the Magic

You Can Join Disney’s NEW Finding Nemo Musical Cast

Walt Disney World is now holding auditions for the newest musical set to hit Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2022. Disney revealed details for the new Finding Nemo musical earlier this year during the Destination D23 event, titled Finding Nemo: The Big Blue and Beyond. Previously, a permit for construction on the show’s theater showed that work was already underway.
PERFORMING ARTS
95.5 KLAQ

Here’s How You Can Hire The Perfect Santa This Holiday Season

December is here and there are plenty of holiday gatherings happening around the Borderland that are in need of a jolly fat man in a red suit. While you can go to the oldest male member of your family and throw on a fake beard and hope for the best, there's an entire website devoted to helping you find the best jolly old man to fill that red suit.
DISNEY
POPSUGAR

You Can Totally Style That Evening Piece For Daytime — Here's How

Even when it comes to shopping for specific occasions such as holiday gatherings, we can all benefit from getting the most bang for our buck when we snag a new piece. And when it comes to cost per wear, designating any item to evening wear works against the end goal. That's enough reason to give yourself permission to wear your nighttime styles before 5 p.m. this holiday season, and with a few easy styling tricks, they won't look the slightest bit out of place.
APPAREL
secretlosangeles.com

The Immersive Nutcracker Is Finally Open In LA — And It’s Magical

The Nutcracker dreamlike experience is finally open in LA—and you can get your tickets here!. The portal to the immersive Nutcracker magical universe has finally opened! This holiday experience is bringing Tchaikovsky’s timeless score to life through theater, VR, projection mapping at four different locations in LA—Beverly Center, Westfield Topanga & The Village, Westfield Santa Anita and Westfield Valencia Town Center.
MOVIES
TIME

The 15 Best Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers

The holiday season is the season for reading. If you’re looking for book recommendations, TIME’s 100-must read books of 2021 has plenty to choose from. But we also have suggestions for the perfect gift to accompany that perfect book. From games to puzzles to subscription book boxes, these presents are wonderful ways to celebrate the power of reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FanSided

Here’s when you can watch the Kiera Knightley thriller Silent Night where you live

Keira Knightley’s black comedy holiday horror movie Silent Night is coming exclusively to AMC+ very soon. Silent Night hits AMC+ on Friday, December 3, 2021. Those who have been eagerly waiting for the chance to watch the new horror movie want to know when, exactly, Silent Night is going to be available to stream based on where they live. We’re sharing that information with you for the most significant locations around the world.
MOVIES
Variety

Lin-Manuel Miranda on Creating Disney Magic With the Music of ‘Encanto’

Unlike a lot of kids, Lin-Manuel Miranda says he never dreamed of becoming president. “I was never that kid. I fell in love with musical storytelling because of ‘The Little Mermaid’” — he has the VHS on hand — “and wanted to know how those songs got written.” The “Hamilton” creator got his taste of Disney musical storytelling when he crafted songs for “Moana,” but with the Mouse House’s 60th animated feature, “Encanto,” he came into the process early in helping blend the story of the Madrigal family, magical realism and Colombian culture through the eight songs that he wrote for...
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Broadway's 'Mrs. Doubtfire' follows safe formula

One sure sign that Broadway is bouncing back is the arrival of new shows based on hit movies. The latest is “Mrs. Doubtfire” — a sweetly clumsy valentine to broken families from the mid-1990s that arrives in the fraught 2020s.What opened Sunday at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre is the musical equivalent of a softball down the middle: a safe, respectfully updated adaptation of a familiar plot with a great leading man, a few moments of lunacy and pro forma songs that disappear from memory like one of the many quick changes.The supremely talented Rob McClure steps into the title...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy