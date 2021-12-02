A Wholesome Honky-Tonk With Live Music And Delicious Food, Dogtown Roadhouse In Virginia Is A Must-Visit

When you think about honky-tonks, you likely envision bustling cities like Nashville, Tennessee. Yet Virginia has its very own honky-tonk, and you’ll want to pay it a visit. Dogtown Roadhouse is a fun and festive Virginia restaurant where you can kick up your boots and enjoy a great meal while you’re at it. Here’s more on why you won’t soon forget a trip to Dogtown Roadhouse in Virginia.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Tucked away in the charming small town of Floyd, Virginia, awaits a wholesome honky-tonk with loads of personality and charm.

Dogtown Roadhouse is one of the best venues in the region for live music. Visitors agree that this quality entertainment is what really takes this place to the next level.

Of course, while you're there, you won't want to pass up the chance to feast on some fine regionally-inspired cuisine.

Aside from burgers and elevated bar fare, you'll find an entire menu of wood-fired pizzas to choose from.

In addition to classic pizza toppings, you'll find some downright creative offerings. We hear the apple butter pizza is pretty special!

When the weather is nice, you might enjoy relaxing out on the front porch with a beer or two. But you'll likely be heading indoors to experience all the live tunes.

So the next time you're looking for an authentic Virginian experience (with just a touch of Tennessee thrown in there), you'll be glad you stopped by Dogtown Roadhouse in Floyd.

Have you ever visited Dogtown Roadhouse in Floyd, Virginia? What did you think of your experience there? Be sure to tell us in the comments – we’d love to hear from you! For more information, be sure to visit Dogtown Roadhouse online. You can also follow Dogtown Roadhouse on Facebook. What are some of your favorite hidden gem eateries in Virginia? Feel free to share them with us by filling out a nomination form.