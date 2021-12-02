ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Granville, OH

Senior Living Connections welcomes Peggy Qualls

By Granville Sentinel
 2 days ago
Senior Living Connections is pleased to announce that Peggy Qualls has joined the organization as an advisor for the central Ohio region, connecting individuals with senior living communities that provide independent, assisted living, memory care or skilled nursing care. Peggy Qualls has spent more than 30 years in marketing and community relations, working in healthcare, education, and senior living. During the past decade, she’s served in Washington and Ohio, first at a dedicated memory care community, then at two continuing care retirement communities. Most recently, she was sales and community relations manager for Kendal at Granville. As an advocate for her clients, she shared "When it is time for a change, I am dedicated to helping older adults find their unique answers to important lifestyle questions so it’s possible to live their best life now and into the future."

Founded in 2018 in Granville, Ohio, Senior Living Connections’ mission is to support families and older adults searching to find their best living solution. Advisors provide a no cost, no obligation service connecting their clients with senior living providers that are best able to meet their needs. With more than 80 combined years of invaluable experience in the senior living industry, this local service knows senior living. They compare options, pricing and schedule tours for their clients enabling them to find the best fit. It’s hard to know where to start, lean on the Senior Living Connections Team to help guide you through your search.

For more information, visit the website at seniorlivingconnections.org or call 614-717-5566.

