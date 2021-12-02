ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Restaurant news and reviews plus things to do for Sarasota-Manatee: Dec. 3-9

By Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIgmS_0dCPf88X00

Welcome to the first weekend of December! So much for us to do here in Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties as well as Tampa Bay. We recently updated our annual holiday guide, which includes information on your favorite events such as the Sarasota Holiday Parade, Venice Christmas Boat Parade and North Port’s Poinsettia Parade, all taking place on Saturday. Looking for some non-holiday-related fun? You'll find five of those in the latest edition of Top Things to do This Weekend, including a free music and food festival on Siesta Beach.

But what about dining out? Yes, that's our favorite topic, too. In this week's Best Things to Eat column, you'll find recommendations and lots of photos from an authentic Italian trattoria in downtown Sarasota as well as a beloved breakfast and lunch spot on the island of Venice. Plus, I included the impressive brunch burger I discovered at John's Pass while vacationing on St. Pete Beach and in need of a hangover helper.

We also reported lots of exciting restaurant news this past week including a popular place reopening with extensive renovations, a chic eatery coming to Sarasota's Southside Village, and a Sarasota bar and grill closing its "X-Press" concept to open a third full location. This week also found us offering a list of Sarasota-Manatee's best and worst restaurant inspections.

Have a great weekend! And please consider sharing this link with folks who might also be interested in enjoying our weekly newsletter spotlighting the most popular recent dining and entertainment stories from TicketSarasota.com, which is part of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and USA Today Network.

Wade Tatangelo is the Herald-Tribune’s dining and entertainment editor, and author of the Best Things to Eat and Top Things to Do columns. Follow him on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. He may also be reached by email at wade.tatangelo@heraldtribune.com. Support local journalism by subscribing.​​​​​​

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sarasota, FL
Restaurants
City
Venice, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
City
Sarasota, FL
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
Sarasota, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Italian#X Press#Sarasota Manatee#Ticketsarasota Com#Usa Today Network#The Herald Tribune
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

117
Followers
238
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy