Barnstable County, MA

Salary Database: Barnstable County Sheriff's Department 2021 payroll

By Caitlyn Kelleher, Cape Cod Times
 2 days ago
More overtime fewer inmates:Here's a look at Barnstable County Sheriff spending

Ten employees in the department made over $100,000, with the top paid person Sheriff James Cummings, who made $140,416.75 in base pay plus an additional $11,524.75. Cummings is retiring at the end of his term in 2022.

Sheriff's Department:Barnstable County Sheriff Jim Cummings announces his retirement after 24 years

Election 2022:Whelan declares candidacy, Princi considers run for Barnstable County Sheriff

