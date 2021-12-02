Germantown Baptist vaccine site to close Dec. 17

The Germantown Baptist Church COVID-19 vaccine site will close Dec. 17, local leaders announced during their recurring noon briefing Thursday, Dec. 2.

Until then, it is open Tuesday and Fridays from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Pipkin Building drive-thru location is scheduled to close Dec. 15, but City of Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said if demand peaks it would reopen. Until it closes the Pipkin site will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. The site will be closed this Saturday.

The two mass sites are offering vaccines for those 12 and older. The planned closure shows it’s easier to get vaccines than it previously, he said.

”Vaccinations are now relatively normalized,” McGowen said.

It does not indicate the county reached any kind of limit.

McGowen said about 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Shelby County, but there is still more work to do.

About 47.3% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated — either two doses of Moderna or Pfizer or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. The goal remains for 70% of residents.

Dr. Michelle Taylor, director of the Shelby County Health Department, noted the agency continues to work toward vaccinating more people. About 9.7% of children ages 5-11 have received at least one vaccine dose.

“Until everybody is safe, nobody is safe,” she said.

The Shelby County Health Department has taken over vaccinations at the Pipkin Building. Both McGowen and Taylor believe the change has been a “seamless transition.”

”This continues to be a community effort,” he said, giving thanks to Memphis Fire Department leaders and other community partners.

Regional One Health continues to provide support and storage for vaccines.

Many at the sites giving vaccines have been volunteers, McGowen noted and asked the trend continue.

University of Memphis students have made calls and door-to-door visits to help educate people. The door-to-door program will go through December. The call efforts will soon end.

“We are running out of neighborhoods to knock on doors,” McGowen said. “We’ve called more than 150,000 telephone numbers and spoke with 74,000 people. We have exhausted the list. That doesn’t mean the work is done. It means we pivot to something different.”

Coronavirus Stats

The county health department reported 176 new cases Thursday, and the seven-day average is 104. The 1,184 active cases is an increase of two compared to last week.

Taylor said the seven-day average is down from last week, but the week’s positivity rate has increased from 3.3% to nearly 6%. The reproductive number has decreased slightly in the last week from 1.06 to 1.01. A reproductive number greater than one shows one case infects more than one person.

The 38002 zip code in northeast Shelby County is seeing the highest number of cases per 100,000.

Although Shelby County has lower vaccination rates than other metro areas in Tennessee, it also has a lower number of active cases, she said.

County Positivity rate Case rate per 100,000 people Population fully vaccinated Shelby 5.9% 10.4 47.3% Davidson 5.4% 13.5 58.9% Hamilton 9.1% 15.4 51.7% Knox 8.2% 18.9 55.1%

Over the last week cases have decreased in children ages up to 17 years of age but increased the most in the age groups of those 25 to 34, 55 to 64 and those 85 and older.

The rate of transmission has only slightly increased. It will probably be another week before data shows the impacts of Thanksgiving gatherings. Taylor reminded people that they should know their testing status before attending holiday gatherings.

”It’s just good sound practice to know if you’re positive,” she said.

Testing volume was less over the Thanksgiving holiday, which is why the positivity rate has increased slightly.

“The main thing to remember is we still have COVID-19 circulating in our community,” Taylor said.

Omicron variant

Taylor hopes Memphis is not the first city in Tennessee to see the Omicron cases, but she recognizes this is an urban area and people travel through Memphis and from the city all over the world.

She said if Omicron hits Memphis, the message remains the same and urged people to get vaccinated.

While the Health Department’s authority was altered with recent state legislation, she said it continues to work with state leaders about the best ways to protect residents.

Masking in schools

Currently, Germantown Municipal School District and Shelby County Schools are requiring universal masking in schools. Taylor said the Health Department is under a federal order to enforce its health directive in all schools under the Americans with Disabilities Act — which includes universal masking in schools and was renewed Wednesday.

“If we do receive reports of violations of that order, we have an investigation team that goes out, investigates the report, also continues to investigate positive cases in schools. If a school is found to be in violation, they receive a violation letter reminding them of the federal court order.”