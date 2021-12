Following a disastrous 3-9 season, Colorado State has made a change at the top of its football program. The Rams have fired head coach Steve Addazio, the school announced. Shortly after he was fired by Boston College, Addazio was hired by Colorado State prior to the 2020 season. His inaugural season, while brief due to the pandemic, was not a success. He coached the Rams to a 1-3 campaign last fall. The program did not show much improvement in Addazio’s second season, with Colorado State winning just three games in 2021. Addazio leaves Fort Collins with an overall record of 4-12.

