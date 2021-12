The City of Howell will be extending water service lines to accommodate a controversial industrial shredder project. Padnos Iron & Metal on Lucy Road already has needed state and local approvals to construct an industrial car shredder but still needs to connect to a public water supply for operations. The Howell City Council approved an agreement in September for the MHOG Water Authority to allow Padnos to connect to that water system as the property was said to be well within 200 feet of the MHOG system and the City currently has no water main along Lucy Road for the connection of the Padnos property. However, the Padnos request to connect to MHOG was denied roughly a week later by that organization’s board.

HOWELL, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO