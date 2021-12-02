ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Playboy Announces Cardi B As Creative Director For CENTERFOLD Creator Platform: What Investors Should Know

By Chris Katje
 2 days ago
A leading consumer brand is partnering with a well-known music artist to strengthen its product portfolio and boost its upcoming product launch. What Happened: Playboy and parent company PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) announced Thursday a collaboration with musician Cardi B....

Related
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Why Bella Hadid Is Rejoining Victoria’s Secret, Cardi B Named Creative Director At Playboy, Josephine Skriver’s Latest Collab, And More!

Bella Hadid is rejoining Victoria’s Secret, now VS Collective. Supermodel Bella Hadid was announced today as the latest star to join the VS Collective. To coincide with the announcement, Hadid gave an interview to Marie Claire to discuss her change of heart. (The 25-year-old had previously cut ties with the troubled brand after she and other models accused former exec Ed Razek of inappropriate behavior and had once said she never felt “powerful” working with the company.) Today, she clarified: “It has been a few years since I’ve done anything with Victoria’s Secret. What magnetized me to coming back was them coming to me and really proving to me that, behind the scenes, Victoria’s Secret has changed so drastically…. There was a type of way that, I think, a lot of us women who used to work with Victoria’s Secret felt. And now, six of the seven [VS] board members are all female.” Hadid added that she deliberated taking the meeting with the rebranded company for some 18 months. Of the new era, she said: “I know firsthand how Victoria’s Secret used to make me feel, and now, going onto set every day, there is just an energy that’s switched. I would never work for a company that not only made me feel a type of way, but made the world feel a type of way, until I knew for a fact that real change was going to be made.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardi B
Footwear News

Cardi B Takes Flight in Playboy Jet in Crop Top, Joggers & Split-Toe Balenciaga Booties

When it comes to fashion, Cardi B can do anything. The Grammy Award-winning rapper proved this theory in her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the New York native took to Instagram to share a video of herself asking fans who they would like to see in the Playboy Bunny jet. Earlier this week, Cardi was appointed as the first-ever creative director for Playboy. She will provide artistic direction across co-branded fashion, sexual wellness merchandise collections, digital editorial, experiential activations and so much more. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) In the video, the “Bodak Yellow” artist looked...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Cardi B Launches Vodka-Infused Whipped Cream

Cardi B is branching out to the celebrity liquor business and launching a vodka-infused whipped cream brand called Whipshots. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper took to social media to announce the news. “My @whip_shots are finally here!!” she captioned an Instagram video. “Today at 12 p.m. EST at whipshots.com get yours first … [we're] doing new releases every day this month. You never had whipped cream like this before.”
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playboy Magazine#Creative Director#The Creator#Plby Group#Twitter Inc Lrb#Twtr#Meta Platforms
Reality Tea

Tyra Banks And America’s Next Top Model Are Being Criticized For Allegedly Paying Contestants $40 A Day And Not Paying For Their Food

America’s Next Top Model is one of those shows that was so iconic at its peak, but as the years have gone by, it just hasn’t aged well at all. Tyra Banks would put the models through some seriously wild antics, from the dramatic makeovers to cringeworthy photoshoots. It doesn’t look like an easy show […] The post Tyra Banks And America’s Next Top Model Are Being Criticized For Allegedly Paying Contestants $40 A Day And Not Paying For Their Food appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Cardi B Says She Already Shared STD Test Results In Defamation Lawsuit

After a request last week from Judge William M. Ray II to share her STD test results in the defamation case against vlogger Latasha “Tasha K” Kebe, famed rapper/reality star Cardi B contends that she’s shared her herpes and HPV tests months ago, which will allegedly prove that Tasha K was spreading false rumors, therefore, solidifying her defamation case.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Cardi B’s Daughter Has a Very Real, Disappointed Reaction to Gaining a Baby Brother in This Hilarious Video

Cardi B is honest about motherhood. She’s gotten candid about the juggling act that is raising kids and pursuing a career, and her love for even the most mundane of parenting tasks. And it looks like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to the singer’s realness. In fact, Cardi B recently shared how her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture — who she shares with husband, Offset — reacted to the news that she was going to have a baby brother when the pair became pregnant with their son.
CELEBRITIES
Men's Grooming Brand Manscaped Lands SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know

A leading men’s grooming brand announced a SPAC deal Tuesday after months of rumors. The SPAC Deal: Manscaped, a leader in men’s grooming and “below the waist” care, is going public in a SPAC merger with Bright Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: BLTS). The merger gives Manscaped an enterprise value of...
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Tried Booking JoJo Siwa For Kulture's Birthday, Suggests Her Fee Outshines Rappers

When an opportunity presents itself, you better take it. This past weekend, Cardi B hosted the American Music Awards and it all went off without a hitch, but one moment that people can't stop laughing about was when the rapper wouldn't stop talking about Jojo Siwa. As Cardi was onstage giving a few shoutouts to her fellow stars, she couldn't help but mention the 18-year-old superstar who happens to boast a global multi-million dollar brand.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Cardi B praised by fans as AMAs viewers try to count her outfit changes

Cardi B and her stylist have earned praise after the singer appeared in numerous outfits while hosting the 2021 American Music Awards.On Sunday, the “WAP” rapper enamoured viewers with two outfit changes on the red carpet ahead of the show, with one Schiaparelli look accessorised with a solid gold mask.While hosting the awards ceremony, Cardi continued to frequently change her appearance. The singer appeared in a different outfit nearly each time she walked on stage.The mother of two, who revealed at one point that she would be returning “straight home for my babies” after completing her hosting duties, first appeared...
CELEBRITIES
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

