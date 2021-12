The future is almost here, at least where BMW's big flagship sedan is concerned. On one hand, its M Division just made news with the Concept XM—a very contemporary BMW, with all the good and bad that comes with that, and an SUV too. But the 7 Series is a more conservative product. We weren't sure that the electrified version of the next 7er would split off from the main sedan branch. Now, we do: The electric 7 will be called the i7, joining the iX3 (abroad), and i4 and iX in a reimagined EV sub-brand lineup.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO