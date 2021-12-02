Displaying items by tag: student athletes

RALEIGH — A new poll from a statewide school-choice advocacy group shows that nearly two-thirds of likely general election voters in North Carolina support the Opportunity Scholarship Program.

Rep. Walker’s bill may have spurred NCAA to reconsider amateur rules

RALEIGH — U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-6th District, has the NCAA’s attention when it comes to fair pay for student athletes. But he wants action from the collegiate sports giant — and from Congress.

Richmond Senior High School Student Athletes Build Character Through In-School Program

ROCKINGHAM – Student athletes are normally praised for their academic work in the classroom and their skills on their field of play. But several of Richmond Senior High School’s student athletes have also been doing tremendous works of character.

