STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island Ferry riders will be boarding a brand new boat by the end of the month. The SSG Michael H. Ollis, the first of three new boats coming to the Staten Island Ferry, will begin shuttling passengers between St. George and Lower Manhattan by the end of the 2021, though an exact date for the start of service has yet to be determined, according to Department of Transportation (DOT) officials.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO