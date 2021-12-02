ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Why Are Biofrontera Shares Surging Today?

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for Biofrontera Inc (NASDAQ: BFRI) titled "Illumination for Photodynamic Therapy." The patent covers pain-reducing illumination protocol for...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

This Dogecoin & Litecoin Penny Stock Miner Is Nearing Oversold Territory: When Will The Sell-Off End?

Hello Pal International, Inc (OTC:HLLPF) was plummeting down over 11% on Friday after bouncing up 16% from its low-of-day on Thursday. The travel based social media app and crypto miner, which offers a cryptocurrency wallet and will eventually allow customers to mine their own Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTE), Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) from its ‘in-house’ rigs, has fallen about 77% from its March 4 all-time high of $1.85 toward around the 40-cent level.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Office#Price Action#Biofrontera Inc Lrb#Bfri#Pdt
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Falling Today

Cryptocurrency-related stocks, including Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARA), Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) and Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), are trading lower amid a decrease in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Marathon Digital is focused on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's Why Longeveron Is Surging Today

Today the FDA designated Longeveron's cellular therapy candidate an orphan drug. An orphan drug designation says nothing about a drug's potential to earn approval, but it can provide seven years of market exclusivity if it can get approved. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

Longeveron (LGVN): Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) increased by over 35% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions – increased by over 35% during intraday trading today. Investors appear to be responding to the FDA granting Orphan Drug designation to Longeveron’s lead investigational product for “Treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome,” according to an FDA filing via Benzinga.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
pulse2.com

CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) increased by over 15% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of CTI BioPharma Corp (NASDAQ: CTIC) increased by over 15% during intraday trading today. Investors appear to be responding positively to an SEC filing. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

DocuSign Plummets 40%: A Technical Breakdown

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are trading sharply lower Friday after fourth-quarter revenue and guidance came in below estimates. Fourth-quarter revenue is expected to be between $557 million and $563 million, while analysts were expecting revenue of $573.8 million. FY22 revenue is predicted by the company to be between $2.083 billion and $2.089 billion, while analysts expected full-year 2022 revenue of $2.09 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why GameStop Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader retail space, including GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) are trading lower following worse-than-expected US job growth data. Additionally, omicron variant concerns have weighed on the sector amid the holiday shopping season. GameStop shares are trading lower by 17% over the past five sessions. A new...
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Is Biofrontera a Good Pharmaceuticals Stock to Own?

Biofrontera (BFRI) is the publicly traded subsidiary of German biopharmaceutical company Biofrontera AG that specializes in dermatology products. The company went public through a traditional IPO on Oct. 29, but its shares have been losing momentum since. So, will BFRI be able to leverage its unique product portfolio to boost its growth trajectory amid the current public health crisis? Read more to find out.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology announcing an update to bioRxiv, a preprint server, with preclinical data demonstrating that sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody, retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529), including those found in the binding site of sotrovimab. These data were generated through pseudo-virus testing of specific individual mutations found in Omicron.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pulse2.com

Ardelyx (ARDX) Stock: Why The Price Increased

The stock price of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) increased by 7.89% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) – a specialty biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs – increased by 7.89% in the most recent trading session. This is a continuation in momentum as the company stock increased by 33.7% over the past 5 trading days. Investors have been responding positively to the company announcing plans to launch IBSRELA, the company’s approved treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults in the second quarter of 2022.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Why did Snowflake's stock surge almost 16% today? Plenty of 'gas in the tank'

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) benefited from a snowstorm of investor enthusiasm, Thursday, as the cloud-based data platform developer's shares rocketed up by almost 16% on the day. There was no real secret behind Snowflake's (SNOW) big gains: On Wednesday, the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results, and said it believes its fourth-quarter sales will almost double from the same period a year ago.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
18K+
Followers
90K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy