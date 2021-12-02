Why Are Biofrontera Shares Surging Today?

The stock price of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) increased by 7.89% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) – a specialty biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs – increased by 7.89% in the most recent trading session. This is a continuation in momentum as the company stock increased by 33.7% over the past 5 trading days. Investors have been responding positively to the company announcing plans to launch IBSRELA, the company’s approved treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in adults in the second quarter of 2022.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO