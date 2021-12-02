Why Are Biofrontera Shares Surging Today?

The stock price of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to GlaxoSmithKline plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology announcing an update to bioRxiv, a preprint server, with preclinical data demonstrating that sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody, retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant (B.1.1.529), including those found in the binding site of sotrovimab. These data were generated through pseudo-virus testing of specific individual mutations found in Omicron.
