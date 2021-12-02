ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
November Sales Tax Revenue Reaches New Monthly High

newsradioklbj.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState sales tax revenue totaled $3.56 billion in November, 19.4 percent more than in November 2020, according to a new report by State Comptroller Glenn Hegar. The majority of November sales tax revenue is based on sales made in October and remitted to the agency in November. Year-over-year increases...

