Computers

NVIDIA Allegedly Preps RTX 3050 8GB for Intel Arc Assault

By Brandon Hill
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's been a two-horse race for years vying for the title of the best graphics cards, with AMD and NVIDIA duking it in the discrete GPU market. However, the two companies will get some new competition from Intel with its Arc family of graphics cards early next year. In preparation for...

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

