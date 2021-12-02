ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Start 'Em or Sit 'Em: Buccaneers vs. Falcons

By Zach Goodall
AllBucs
AllBucs
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3baZyx_0dCPcZoi00

An NFC South rematch, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are traveling north this week to take on the Atlanta Falcons for the second time this season.

When the teams last met in Week 2, quarterback Tom Brady put up a memorable fantasy showing with five passing touchdowns, with tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Mike Evans on the receiving end of two apiece.

You can find every Buccaneers vs. Falcons start and sit suggestion for Week 13 below. For players without a breakdown provided by SI Fantasy (those evaluations are block-quoted), AllBucs has its own analysis to offer.

Full SI Fantasy start/sit recommendations

Start 'Em

TE Rob Gronkowski: In two weeks since returning from a brutal rib injury, Gronkowski has been the Buccaneers' leading pass-catcher with 13 receptions for 194 yards, equating to almost 13 half-PPR points per game without having scored a touchdown. Gronk found the endzone twice against the Falcons in Week 2, and I think he does so at least once in Week 13.

K Ryan Succop: Atlanta owns the league's second-worst scoring defense. This one's easy: Succop will at least kick a few extra points on Sunday, in addition to any field goal attempts.

Buccaneers D/ST: The Buccaneers have one of the top 10 defenses in fantasy football, and this week’s matchup against the Falcons makes it a solid option. Defenses have scored the most fantasy points against Atlanta, which has committed a total of 18 giveaways and allowed 21 quarterback sacks this season.

Sit 'Em

QB Matt Ryan: Ryan’s totals have taken a nosedive in the last three weeks, as he’s scored a combined 12.9 fantasy points. Combined! This week he faces the Buccaneers, who have allowed one quarterback to score more than 15.7 fantasy points against them in their last five games. Tampa Bay also held Ryan to a modest 16.3 fantasy points during their first meeting of the season back in Week 2.

RB Mike Davis: Despite signing with the idea that he'd be the Falcons lead back this year, Davis has scored just three touchdowns on the season and his last one came in Week 5. He hasn't topped 50+ scrimmage yards since Week 8. The Falcons' offense now runs through Cordarrelle Patterson, making Davis of little-to-no value in fantasy.

K Younghoe Koo: Koo has floundered right along with the Falcons offense, scoring a total of six fantasy points in his last three games. I'd fade him this week, too, as Atlanta hosts the Buccaneers. Their defense has been tough on opposing kickers and held Koo to just five fantasy points back in Week 2.

Stay tuned to AllBucs for further coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and other NFL news and analysis. Follow along on social media at @SIBuccaneers on Twitter and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Buccaneers Reportedly Sign Veteran Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
Washington Post

Michael Vick found a future on TV, but his past is still chasing

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Michael Vick appears in the lobby dressed in all-black sweats, a look that helps one of the NFL’s most famous — and at one point, most infamous — retirees find a seat in the middle of the hotel’s restaurant without notice. He’s lean and fit; the gray hairs on his chin are all that keep you from assuming Vick could still make a pair of defenders comically take out each other in an attempt to tackle him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Rob Gronkowski
The Spun

Tom Brady Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Blunt Message

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their worst lost of the season last weekend to the 3-6 Washington Football Team. The defending Super Bowl champs have now dropped two games in a row and have started to slide down the NFC standings. Unsurprisingly, Bruce Arians isn’t happy with his team’s performance.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Bucs Have Made An Official Decision On Richard Sherman

Over the weekend, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers found themselves in an unfamiliar spot – losing. Heading into the weekend at 6-2, the Buccaneers were expected to easily dispatch the Washington Football Team. However, like last year’s playoff matchup between the two teams, Washington proved to be a tough out. Taylor...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021

Warren Sapp was a former football player who played as a defensive tackle in the NFL. He played for 13 years and earned multiple accolades throughout his professional career. In this article, we will take a look at Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021. Warren Sapp’s net worth in 2021...
APOPKA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Atlanta Falcons#Si Fantasy#D St
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Insider Has New Update On WR Antonio Brown

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been sidelined with an ankle injury since Week 6. There was some hope that he’d be back on the field this Sunday, but the latest update on his status isn’t ideal. When asked when Brown might return, Greg Auman of The Athletic...
NFL
Popculture

New York Giants Fire Coach After Brutal Loss to Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The New York Giants have fired a coach after their 30-10 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday Night. On Tuesday, the team announced they had fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after less than two years on the job. The Giants offense has struggled this year, averaging 18.9 points per game this season, ranking 25th in the NFL. Last year, the offense ranked 31st in the league, averaging 17.5 points per game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Buccaneers made the wrong decision on big free agent

The Buccaneers and Richard Sherman aren’t the match they were made out to be. Hindsight is a dangerous thing. In the moment, it looked like the Buccaneers were becoming a Super Bowl favorite when they signed corner Richard Sherman to their depleted secondary. “The next Super team,” some fans called them.
NFL
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About Matt Ryan Tonight

On Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons hosted the New England Patriots in a matchup between playoff contenders. Atlanta hasn’t looked like the best team all season, but the Falcons entered tonight’s game in the thick of the wild card race. However, after tonight is over, the Falcons will likely be on the outside looking in.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers star Rob Gronkowski’s shocking revelation on rib injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski has missed NFL games this season due to rib, lung and back injuries. One of the toughest players in pro football, Gronkowski is known for playing through bumps and bruises. However, the rib injury that the Buccaneers tight end suffered back in Week 3 was far more than just a minor ailment.
NFL
AllBucs

AllBucs

Tampa, FL
412
Followers
650
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

In-depth coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/buccaneers

Comments / 0

Community Policy