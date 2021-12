When I was a girl, every Sunday my mother got up and took my sisters and me to church. I’ll admit, I would have preferred to follow the example of my father, who chose to sleep in. I didn’t like going to church, didn’t like the fire and brimstone message of the pastor. Once I was old enough to attend catechism class, he taught us about predestination. I took it to mean our whole course in life having been laid out in advance, it didn’t really matter if I was bad or good.

