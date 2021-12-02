ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars arrive at 'The Witcher' season 2 premiere

Lebanon-Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of Netflix's epic fantasy series...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

EW.com

What's coming to Netflix in December: Power of the Dog, new seasons of The Witcher, Emily in Paris, Cobra Kai

The holidays are almost upon us, and the month of December also means that a slew of new television and movie offerings on Netflix is also upon us. For movies, look out for Jane Campion's Power of the Dog on Dec. 1, which has already made a prominent splash on the awards season circuit. Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons as brothers who run a ranch in Montana in the 1920s, the drama also features Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Teaser Trailer Released

Two years following the release of the feature film Downton Abbey, the teaser trailer for the sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era has dropped. This time it seems the Crowley family is on an adventure to the south of France. The British historical drama television series ran for six seasons, and the story continues for the second time on the big screen following a revelation from the matriarch, the Dowager Countess.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Witcher#Carpet#Fantasy#Leicester Square#Epic
KXLY

Worth Watching: ‘La Brea’ Finale, Remembering George Michael, More DC Crossovers on ‘Flash,’ HBO’s ‘Life of Crime’

Where did November go? As we rush headlong into the holiday season, an eclectic night of TV includes the season finale of NBC’s sci-fi hit La Brea, an installment of ABC’s Superstar profiling the late George Michael, the latest chapter of The Flash’s “Armageddon” arc and the conclusion of HBO’s Life of Crime documentary trilogy that began in the 1980s.
TV SERIES
darkhorizons.com

“Uncharted” & “Witcher” Stars Talk Injuries

One highly visible difference between actor Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man” films and the upcoming film adaptation of the “Uncharted” game series, is that in the latter we’ll get to see a lot more of his face during action sequences. It’s a small change on screen, but a big one to the...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Squid Game and Hellbound were beaten in Netflix's weekly top 10 by a surprise TV show

Squid Game and Hellbound have both been beaten in Netflix's weekly top 10 TV shows ranking by a surprise series – The Queen of Flow. The second season of the crime telenovela, titled La Reina del Flow in Spanish, took the top spot in Netflix's non-English TV show ranking for the week of November 22 – 28, pushing Hellbound down to second place and Squid Game to third. The Queen of Flow was watched for a massive 69,030,000 hours, while the top English TV show, True Story, had 48,850,000 hours viewed. That means The Queen of Flow season 2 clocks in as the most popular Netflix series of the week overall.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4 Will Premiere This Week for International Viewers After All

In a turn of events only possible for the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, it looks like international fans of Star Trek: Discovery will be getting access to the series’ fourth season earlier than anticipated. In a turnaround from their recent announcement that the Trek series would not return to international audiences until early 2022, as opposed to premiering day-and-date with its American airings, Paramount has announced that the fourth season will premiere internationally on November 26, just over a week after its American premiere.
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘The Witcher’: New Season December 17th, Rumors Of What’s To Come

Netflix is at it again. Adaptations from the popular book series from Andrzej Sapkowski have already seen success. The video games have grown in popularity with each release, but Netflix’s take on the property remains more faithful to the source material. Henry Cavil is set to return on December 17th to explore the dark and magical world. There is no lack of excitement in the fan communities buzzing about the Witcher’s return. However, that doesn’t mean that there aren’t critics of some of the choices surrounding the show.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

The Witcher season 2 reveals first look at disgusting new monster

Netflix has released a new teaser for season 2 of The Witcher in which we get a first look at one of the disgusting new monsters Geralt is going to fight. In a new short clip shared by the streamer on social media, we see the valiant Witcher (played by Henry Cavill) face off against a giant bug.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Geralt Faces a Myriapod In The Witcher Season 2’s New Preview Clip

Geralt Faces a Myriapod In The Witcher Season 2’s New Preview Clip. Being a Witcher is a pretty thankless job in Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels. It’s a calling, but Witchers aren’t particularly popular on the Continent. In fact they are only slightly more tolerated so than the monsters they slay. Regardless, Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia still has to do his duty, even if no one is watching. In this case, it’s probably a good thing, because Geralt is in over his head in The Witcher season 2’s newest preview clip.
TV SERIES
twincitiesgeek.com

4 Cocktail Potions to Prepare You for The Witcher Season 2

I was introduced to the Witcher universe by the video game The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. I was fascinated with the setting and the lore: I loved the idea of witchers and the complicated place they occupy in the world’s society, the dark echoes of fairy tales in many of the stories, and the Slavic-flavored monsters (Leshen are my favorite). Curious about the original source material, I bought the first book of the Witcher series by Andrzej Sapkowski, which happened to be a collection of short stories. In it, I found evidence of the game’s creators’ love and care for the world; the short stories clearly had inspired a number of the side quests and had each been beautifully translated to the video-game medium. It was an enjoyable read, echoing my experiences in the game. So I bought the rest of the books. And then I found out there was a board game. And then the Netflix adaptation was released. And then a new board game was in development. And a mobile game. An animated movie was released on Netflix. It was a Witcher Renaissance!
VIDEO GAMES
Hollywood News

New trailer for Prime Video original series ‘With Love’

Prime Video has released a brand new trailer for their upcoming series, WIth Love which will premiere on the service in December. All of the episodes are written and executive produced by Gloria Calderón, and land on 17th December. This new limited series on Prime Video stars Emeraude Toubia, Mark...
TV SERIES
q957.com

Real and virtual fans attend ‘The Witcher’ London premiere

LONDON (Reuters) – The cast of Netflix’s “The Witcher” hit the red carpet in London’s Leicester Square on Wednesday for the premiere of the second season of the epic fantasy series that fans attended in person and virtually. Based on the series of novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, the...
