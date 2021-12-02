ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Review: Steven Spielberg's rousing 'West Side Story' revival

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZEcE1_0dCPc4mg00

We're so rife with reboots and remakes today that it can take a moment to gauge just what Steven Spielberg's “West Side Story” is. It isn't a papered-over modernizing or a thinly disguised retread. It's a feat of reconstruction. Spielberg, Tony Kushner and Steven Sondheim have taken the original play and reworked it from the inside, burrowing into the DNA of “West Side Story” and its characters to recast, reconsider, deepen and clarify one of the 20th century's most iconic musicals.

It is, I think, a better movie than the 1961 original, by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, in almost every respect. The Sharks, the Puerto Rican gang who squares off with the white Jets in 1950s New York, have been a given a new and fuller life, bringing “West Side Story” into balance and righting some of the wrongs of the original in its stereotyped depictions. Rachel Zegler's María, Ariana DeBose's Anita and David Alvarez's Bernardo are, to remarkable degree, what makes this “West Side Story” sing. And the story, as scripted by Kushsner, is more emotional and complex than ever, fully realizing the “Romeo and Juliet” tragedy while shading the ‘50s gang strife with notes of today’s divisions and battles of gentrification.

And, yet, as fully realized and impeccably crafted as this “West Side Story” is, I'm not sure it matches the power and force of the original. As problem-filled as that movie was 60 years ago, with Natalie Wood as the Latina Maria, its potency is impossible to shrug off. There was Robbins' electric choreography, the expressionist Panavision color and Rita Moreno — my god, Rita Moreno — a dynamo of almost overwhelming talent. The 1961 “West Side Story” was propelled by a teeming, lurching mid-century America energy — a surge of bodies in motion, syncopated with finger snaps. This “West Side Story” comes out of a different cultural moment, one of tasteful renovation — three 20th century titans of the arts, like master remodeling craftsmen, shifting and rearranging the play's latticework of scaffolding, brick and fire escape.

Delayed a year by the pandemic, “West Side Story" (Dec. 10 in theaters) arrives with a glow of eulogy, coming on the heels of Sondheim's death at 91. “West Side Story,” originally staged in 1957, was Sondheim's first musical. (Robbins conceived it, with music by Leonard Bernstein, book by Arthur Laurents and lyrics by Sondheim.) Six decades later, it's Spielberg's first musical, too. Spielberg, naturally, doesn't finally wade into song and dance with some little one-act but with possibly the most beloved musical there is. (He does, after all, know a thing or two about sharks.) When it comes to big-screen grandeur, there's still nobody who does it better.

What's immediately apparent is that Spielberg, with his regular cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, has elected for a paler, desaturated palette and a slightly grittier, more grounded sense of place. The opening shot skims over a giant pile of rubble — “slum clearance” to make way for the Upper West Side's Lincoln Center. (That bit drew chuckles at the screening I attended, at Lincoln Square's Walter Reade Theatre.) With the wrecking ball coming for San Juan Hill and a new, wealthier New York to build, the days are numbered for both the Sharks and the Jets. Their turf war is misguided from the start; they're both about to have no turf, at all. Corey Stoll's Lieutenant Schrank (superior of Brian d'Arcy James' Officer Krumpke) spells it out for them: A remade neighborhood is coming that won't have room for Puerto Ricans like the Sharks or “the last of the can't-make-it Caucasians.”

It's narrative, context and authenticity that give Spielberg's “West Side Story” its own verve. It most definitely still plays the hits, but the film feels less like a Broadway-to-screen transfer than a cinematic staging of a classic. The set pieces are often extraordinary. “In America" moves from the sound stage to the street in an on-air showstopper. “One Hand, One Heart,” in which Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria speak their private wedding vows, has been uprooted to the Cloisters, where it shines with a holy tenderness. Some classics — “I Feel Pretty,” performed inside Gimbels department store (where Maria works as a cleaner) — may be too familiar to sound new again. But songs like “Cool" are thrillingly alive, in part because Spielberg's nimble camera is in on the dance, an eager partner to Justin Peck's choreography.

But as much as these are set pieces — and as beautiful as Zegler's voice is — what makes them work so well is that they aren't isolated, but come out of the more fully formed interiors of the characters. Tony is just out of prison and staying in the drugstore basement of a new character, Valentina (Moreno, connecting movie past and present). His best friend, Jets leader Riff (Mike Faist, terrific), is itching for a fight with the Sharks, and Faist plays him with a hint of mean, knowing despondency. Looking down on Puerto Ricans, he seems to realize, is all he has.

The Sharks, meanwhile, are led by Alvarez's Bernardo: boyfriend to Anita and older brother to Maria. There is more talking in this “West Side Story,” and that includes Spanish without subtitles that intermingles with English. It's one of many details that endeavor to add authenticity to a drama with new layers of meaning. Not only are Bernardo, Anita and Maria wrestling with their standing in America, they are seizing a place in this deeply American musical. (Each actor does so, beautifully.) The blade-gleaming ethnic war at the heart of “West Side Story” is here less of a ready substitute for the Montagues and Capulets than a metaphorical battleground for today's discord, with plenty of pain and injustice to go around, and maybe some measure of hope.

That backdrop casts the romance between Maria and Tony in starker relief, and two actors — the sensational breakout Zegler and a never-better Elgort — have a warm chemistry. From the first time they see each other through the swirl of a school dance, their eyes are locked on one another. A lot of Elgort's performance, with a touch of Marlon Brando's melancholy sweetness, is in simply looking at Maria. Their rapport reaches a crescendo in the duet of “Tonight."

But that moment feels obscured by more than the fire-escape ironwork that cages it. It's possible that there are issues to the musical that can't be overcome. Is it better to let a once-one-sided view of race in America recede into the past? It remains, for instance, ridiculous how Maria shrugs off the death of her brother in the final act. It's a disservice to her character that squanders some the magic that's accrued.

Yet this “West Side Story” succeeds most as a revival not just of Robbins' musical but of the best of classical, studio-made, big-screen cinema. It goes without saying that that's an imperiled species today — because of the pandemic, yes, but also because of other deeper currents in the movie industry. (The studio this was set up with was swallowed just before filming began.) “West Side Story” in that way feels as much like a revival as it does a swan song for a grand style of moviemaking that will hopefully persist, as Maria sings, “somehow, someday, somewhere.”

“West Side Story,” a 20th Century Studios release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for sequences of some strong violence, strong language, thematic content, suggestive material and brief smoking. Running time: 156 minutes. Three and a half stars out of four.

———

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Comments / 0

Related
NewsTimes

How Rita Moreno Could Break Multiple Oscar Records With ‘West Side Story’ Remake

After being delayed a year due to the pandemic, Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated musical remake of the best picture winner “West Side Story” had its first screenings this week before critics, journalists and varying awards and guild voters. The social media reaction has been loud and palpable throughout the Oscar chamber, which could bring about a late December entry run for the best picture prize, which would be the first since Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” (2017) and Clint Eastwood’s “Million Dollar Baby” (2004).
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Bradley Cooper Shines in Guillermo del Toro’s Glossy Carnival of Souls

The observation that men are the real monsters in Guillermo del Toro movies has become so vividly self-evident that it now offers all the same insight of noting that Quentin Tarantino loves feet, or that the old guy who popped up in the first two dozen MCU films had something to do with the comics that inspired them. “The Shape of Water” may have been a bold choice for Best Picture, but that Oscar-winning fable about a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with an imprisoned fishman stretched del Toro’s lifelong obsession with poignant genre stories to a fairy-tale ending....
MOVIES
IGN

West Side Story - Official Behind the Scenes With Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg tells us why West Side Story was the right musical for him to take on, and how it was a childhood dream for him to direct it. He also discusses the divisions between the Sharks and the Jets in the movie, and how the musical's themes are relevant to today's audience. West Side Story releases on December 10, 2021 in theaters only. This reimagining of the classic musical stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno, and more.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Robbins
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Rita Moreno
Person
Ansel Elgort
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Tony Kushner
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Arthur Laurents
Person
Steven Spielberg
Variety

Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza’ Lands Pandemic-Best Debut at Indie Box Office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” has secured the best pandemic-era debut at the independent box office. With speciality offerings like “Licorice Pizza,” the key metric is per-theater-average rather than overall box office tally since its playing in very few locations. From only four theaters in the country — two in New York and two in Los Angeles — “Licorice Pizza” brought in $335,000 in total and $83,852 per location, more than any other specialty film in nearly two years. In other words, PTA has landed the best PTA among arthouse titles since the onset of COVID-19. In its first three days of release,...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

‘West Side Story’ First Reactions Praise the Classic Musical’s Reimagining as ‘Spectacular’ and ‘Top-Tier Spielberg’

The first reactions to 20th Century Studios’ “West Side Story” are beginning to pour in following the film’s premiere in New York City on Monday evening. Those who attended the screening took to social media, voicing praise for director Steven Spielberg’s reimagining of the classic musical. In this new version,...
MOVIES
EW.com

First West Side Story reactions laud 'top-tier Spielberg' film's 'breathtaking' Sondheim tribute

The first reactions to Steven Spielberg's new film have written a glowing prologue in West Side Story's awards season fairytale. Following the film's premiere Monday night, journalists heaped on praise for the likely Oscar contender. EW's Leah Greenblatt admitted that, while "nobody needed to mess" with the story of the original Stephen Sondheim (who died Friday) and Leonard Bernstein stage production, Spielberg found a unique way into the story for contemporary audiences: "[It's] great looking & largely faithful to the text with a few smart respectful tweaks and a young cast I now want to see in everything," she tweeted after the screening.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Side Story#Romeo And Juliet#Sharks#Puerto Rican
imdb.com

Stephen Sondheim’s Most Memorable Songs

In his 91-year life, prolific composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim crafted some of Broadway’s most iconic tunes. From “West Side Story” to “Into the Woods,” his music has stood the test of time and cemented him as a theater legend. The Broadway community paid tribute to Sondheim on Friday, with longtime collaborator Bernadette Peters writing, “He gave me so much to sing about. I loved him dearly and will miss him so much. Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve.”
MUSIC
Deadline

Vincent Gallo Returns To Acting In The Daily Wire Movie ‘Shut In’

Cult and controversial actor-director Vincent Gallo is returning to acting after a near decade-long absence from features. Quietly, Gallo took on one of the lead roles in D.J. Caruso’s (xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Disturbia) movie thriller Shut In, which is the first original movie from conservative media outlet-turned film producer The Daily Wire. The project marks Gallo’s first feature acting role since 2013 film The Human Trust. The actor-filmmaker, now 60, is best known for directing controversial indie movie The Brown Bunny (2003) with Chloe Sevigny and Christina Ricci starrer Buffalo 66 (1998), and for leading cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s 2009 film...
MOVIES
Hollywood.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda is a Broadway and Hollywood Powerhouse

This has been a huge year for playwright, composer, actor, and now director Lin-Manuel Miranda. He wrote and starred in Netflix’s Vivo, released a film adaptation of his hit Broadway musical In the Heights, and will soon wow audiences with the releases of Tick, Tick… Boom! and Disney’s Encanto. Let’s...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
vitalthrills.com

West Side Story Soundtrack Releasing in December

Hollywood Records has announced several release dates for the official West Side Story soundtrack. The West Side Story soundtrack features 21 songs from the film and will be released in both standard digital and physical (CD and vinyl) configurations, as well as a digital release in Dolby Atmos Music. Dolby...
MOVIES
d23.com

Inside the World Premiere of West Side Story

Last night, New York City rolled out the red carpet for the world premiere of West Side Story. In attendance were director and producer Steven Spielberg; cast members Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno (who also served as one of the film’s executive producers), and Rachel Zegler; and screenwriter and executive producer Tony Kushner. “After two and a half years since we wrapped—and a year inside—it’s very nice to have us all be together safely to enjoy the film and all the wonderful work that we did,” Zegler, who plays María, told reporters. “It’s just absolutely incredible. The energy is palpable in this room tonight.”
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Rachel Zegler Premieres Her First Movie 'West Side Story'

Rachel Zegler looks so beautiful at the premiere of her new movie West Side Story held at Rose Theater, Jazz at Lincoln Center on Monday night (November 29) in New York City. The 20-year-old actress has attend a movie premiere before, but this is her first premiere for HER first ever movie!!
MOVIES
Variety

Aaron Sorkin Hopes People Will ‘Pay Less Attention to Twitter’ After Watching ‘Being the Ricardos’

Writer-director Aaron Sorkin said there are three things he hopes audiences walk away with after watching his newest film, “Being the Ricardos,” about the lives of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. “Mostly, I want them to have a good time during the two hours that were asked for their attention, realize that the lives of Lucy and Desi were considerably more complicated than Lucy and Ricky and pay less attention to Twitter,” he told Variety. Set in the backdrop of 1950s Hollywood, “Being the Ricardos” examines the complex marriage of the beloved “I Love Lucy” co-stars. The entire film spans one week of...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Before the Cameras Even Roll, “A Movie Lives or Dies by Casting”

Francine Maisler tends to shy away from the spotlight. The casting director favored by some of the industry’s most sought-after directors is a master of assembling unforgettable ensembles of both stars and unknowns, but still feels a bit uncomfortable being named The Hollywood Reporter‘s inaugural Casting Director of the Year. It’s not that she’s ungrateful, she was quick to tell THR recently; rather, “I’m very in-the-moment … I’ve got a job at hand that I need to do right now, that I’m casting, and anything that takes me away from that task doesn’t seem important to me.” (Right now, at least...
LOS ANGELES, CA
siriusxm.com

Honor Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim with On Broadway’s special full-day tribute

This Sunday, tune in to On Broadway (Ch. 77) to hear a special full-day tribute to Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim, who passed away last week at the age of 91. During the Sunday is for Sondheim tribute, On Broadway will air music from the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer-lyricist’s celebrated and seminal musicals — including West Side Story, Sunday in the Park with George, Sweeney Todd, Company, Into the Woods4 and more — as well as an exclusive special featuring the man himself called Sondheim on Sondheim, On Broadway host Seth Rudetsky’s reunions with cast members from some of Sondheim’s shows, and a multi-part episode of On the Aisle.
MUSIC
ABC News

ABC News

466K+
Followers
119K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy