Trump denies claim Melania has asked him not to run again

By Andrew Feinberg
 2 days ago

Former president Donald Trump has denied that ex-first lady Melania Trump does not want him to mount another bid for the presidency in 2024.

In September, CNN reported that Ms Trump, who has remained well out of the public eye since she and her husband snubbed Mr Biden by ditching Washington prior to his swearing-in, has no interest in spending another four years in the White House despite Mr Trump’s constant teasing of a return to the campaign trail for a rematch against President Joe Biden .

“Being first lady again is not what she wants,” one person who was close to her during her White House years told CNN. “For her, it was a chapter– and it’s over, and that’s that”.

Another person added that if Mr Trump makes a second run for a second term, she won’t be helping.

“You’re not going to see her at rallies or campaign events, even if he ‘officially’ says he’s running again,” they said.

But in a Thursday telephone interview with the hosts of Fox and Friends, Mr Trump called reports that his wife isn’t on board for another campaign “fake news”.

“No, that’s not true,” he said when asked about the reports.

“She was a great first lady, she did a great job. She loves the people, they love her, I see how they love her,”  the twice-impeached ex-president added.

