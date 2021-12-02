ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool celebrate Merseyside derby triumph – Thursday’s sporting social

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179bq2_0dCPbVFb00

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 2.

Football

Mohamed Salah enjoyed the Merseyside derby

Jordan Henderson sent a message.

The excitement was off the chart for James Milner

Jack Grealish made a winning return to Villa Park

Happy 26th birthday to Kalvin Phillips.

And former Leeds great David Batty.

Cricket

After the rain, some cricket broke out in Australia!

Virat Kohli had the red balls out.

Golf

Collin Morikawa got engaged.

And the DP World Tour proved it can be trusted with secrets…

Formula One

George Russell paid his respects to Sir Frank Williams.

F1 turned the clock back ahead of the penultimate round.

Martin Brundle expects to watch a tough race this weekend.

Swimming

Another award for Adam Peaty.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Everton vs. Liverpool: Merseyside derby Premier League live stream, TV channel, watch online, odds, start time

The 239th Merseyside derby looms large with all eyes on former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez as he struggles to win round Everton supporters who were already hesitant about a man who forged his reputation in England with their biggest rivals. It does not help that Wednesday's hosts have been in putrid form in recent weeks, without a win in all competitions since September 25, nearer the bottom three than the top four.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Mohamed Salah's brace leads Liverpool past Everton in Merseyside rout

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool thumped Everton 4-1 in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday to stay two points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea. - ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.) - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - Don't have ESPN?...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ayrton Senna
Person
James Milner
Person
Alain Prost
Person
Kalvin Phillips
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Martin Brundle
Person
David Villa
Person
David Batty
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Mohamed Salah
The Independent

Liverpool have set new ‘benchmark’ with Everton victory, Jurgen Klopp claims

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes their resounding Merseyside derby victory over Everton at Goodison Park has set a benchmark for the rest of the season.His side went to Old Trafford and hammered Manchester United 5-0 in October but Klopp was more impressed with the way his players handled the occasion of a feisty encounter against their near-neighbours to walk away with a 4-1 win.Not only was it their biggest victory at Goodison Park in 39 years it was just Klopp’s second success at the home of their rivals.And after the emotion of last season, when Virgil Van Dijk’s campaign was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Test Cricket#Merseyside Derby#Goodison#Carlsberg#Jamesmilner#Jackgrealish#Kalvinphillips#Lions#England Cricket
Yardbarker

‘We know what it means to the fans’ – Diogo Jota claims Liverpool’s Merseyside derby rout will go down in history

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is aware of how much Wednesday’s Merseyside derby victory meant to Reds fans and claimed the victory is one for the record books. The Portugal international netted the away side’s fourth of the game after performing a sublime Cruyff turn and firing past Jordan Pickford into the roof of the net.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Everton 1-4 Liverpool: Mohamed Salah nets brace, with Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota also on target as Reds crush Merseyside rivals who suffer their biggest home derby loss in 39 years

The seventh best player in the world apparently, Mo Salah. So it wasn’t just Robert Lewandowski who got short-changed in Paris on Monday night. Those other six must have rare talent indeed, to push Salah so far down the rankings. What he did here decided a Merseyside derby that was closer than it deserved to be, despite a scoreline that embarrassed Everton. Twice, he took advantage of errors by the home team to speed away and score, one on one, against Jordan Pickford. And that was pretty much the difference between the teams.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy dies aged 70

Former Liverpool and Arsenal player Ray Kennedy has died at the age of 70, the Merseyside club have announced. Kennedy won three European Cups and five league titles with the Reds, whom he joined from Arsenal in 1974 having done the league and FA Cup double with the Gunners three years earlier.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Dubai
The Independent

Wolves vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

It will not be Divock Origi’s most famous goal as a replacement. Given his status as Liverpool’s 21st-century David Fairclough and his strike in a Champions League final, how could it be? But when that strangest of scorelines for them seemed to beckon – 0-0 – he transformed a draw into a victory in the 94th minute. The super-sub struck again and Wolves’ doggedness earned them only a statistical distinction, not a point.Even on a day when Mohamed Salah did not score, he created, finding the replacement with a low cross. Origi span, shot and scored his second league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp praises Liverpool’s battling qualities after late win over Wolves

Jurgen Klopp hailed Liverpool’s character after Divock Origi’s dramatic late winner at Wolves.The substitute struck deep into stoppage time to snatch a last-gasp 1-0 victory at Molineux.Resilient Wolves looked like they would be the first team to stop Liverpool scoring since April but were undone at the death as the Reds claimed a fourth straight Premier League win.“We said after the game it was like the good old times of two years ago when we really needed it badly,” said Klopp.“It’s an important skill to stay positive and it wasn’t needed too often this season but it’s still an incredibly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bernardo Silva scores twice as Man City take top spot with win over Watford

Manchester City moved to the top of the Premier League as Bernardo Silva scored twice in a 3-1 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.City made the most of Chelsea’s defeat at West Ham earlier in the day with a seventh straight win in all competitions.Silva struck twice either side of half-time to put the game firmly beyond the Hornets and climb back above Liverpool who had won 1-0 at Wolves.FULL TIME | A Bernardo brace and a goal from Sterling see us go to the top of the table! 🔥🔝🐝 1-3 🔵 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/aaKvYTTWb5— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 4,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Bizarre West Ham goal sinks Chelsea as Liverpool top Premier League

West Ham beat leaders Chelsea 3-2 courtesy of Arthur Masuaku's bizarre late goal on Saturday as Liverpool climbed to the top of the Premier League with a last-gasp winner against Wolves. On a day when all the contenders in the top flight are in action, champions Manchester City can claim top spot they win the late match against struggling Watford. Elsewhere, Newcastle won for the first time this season to clamber off the bottom of the table and give new manager Eddie Howe hope they can survive. Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea had lost just once in the Premier League before Saturday's match at the London Stadium and had conceded only six goals in 14 matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Police probe after graffiti scrawled on Anfield stadium

Police have launched a criminal damage investigation after graffiti was scrawled over parts of Anfield stadium. Several locations around the club shop at the Kop end of the stadium were targeted at about 19:15 GMT on Tuesday. According to the Liverpool Echo, "Scab Rats" was scrawled across Liverpool FC's Champions...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tribal Football

Everton boss Benitez admits Calvert-Lewin Merseyside derby blow

Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is out of the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on December 1. Calvert-Lewin started the season by scoring three goals in Everton's first three games but he has not played since August 26. It was hoped he would be back before the international break but he suffered...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

363K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy