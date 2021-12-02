ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OH

SRMC hosts fundraiser event at gift shop

By Special to The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
The Alliance Review
 2 days ago

SALEM – Look Nook Gift Shop at Salem Regional Medical Center is offering special discounts on holiday gift items during its “12 Days of Christmas” shopping event.

Weekdays from Dec. 3-20, shoppers are invited to visit the Look Nook to see what exclusive gift item is featured. Each featured item of the day will be on sale that day only.

Proceeds from purchases made at the Look Nook will go to enhancing patient care at SRMC.

Located on SRMC’s ground floor concourse, the Look Nook is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, contact the gift shop at 330-332-7812.

