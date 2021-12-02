Habayit is mainly known for two things: being one of, if not the only, kosher restaurant west of the 405 and frying up a very good falafel. They’re enough to put this Mar Vista spot on our radar, as well as their tasty matzo ball soup, but don’t miss out on the great breakfast shakshuka. The tomato sauce here is on the chunkier side, which we certainly don’t mind. We love letting the yolk run all over before scooping everything up with some warm pita bread. And if you’re into the idea of some hamshuka, the dish’s side of hummus helps you DIY some on a whim. Habayit’s take on the dish is tangy and tart from the tomatoes, with a bit of freshness from the sauce’s onions and bell peppers, plus it has a nice kick. It’s also a great size for ordering an extra side of falafel too.

RECIPES ・ 24 DAYS AGO