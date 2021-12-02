Sachi is objectively cool. It’s in a five-storey Nordic Japanese building with white pillars at the entrance and more foliage inside than the Belgrave Square garden down the road. Cool. The servers are laid back but attentive, helpful, but not at all pushy. Cool. And the dining room feels like a well-kept secret with plenty of light wood, bamboo, dim lighting, and corner tables that’ll automatically ensure any date will go well. All of which is, also, very cool. The coolest thing about this place, however, isn’t the atmosphere or the building - it’s the excellent food. Top quality nigiri, perfectly crunchy lobster tempura, and tasty sushi rolls. It’s somewhere we kind of wish we could keep to ourselves. But that wouldn’t be very cool of us, would it?
