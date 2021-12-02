ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nite Nite

By Nikko Duren
 4 days ago

Perfect For: Date Night Dogs Drinking Good Cocktails Drinks & A Light Bite Eating At The Bar First/Early in the Game Dates. Sometimes you don’t want to plan your whole night out ahead of time. You just need somewhere to walk right in and enjoy some good food and drinks with...

Lasita

Perfect For: Big Groups Birthdays Drinking Good Wine First/Early in the Game Dates. A great night at a restaurant can sometimes take a bit to develop. Drinks need to be ordered, the waitstaff has to get through their rehearsed bits - all while you and your table try to silently suss out what kind of meal this is going to be.
Oxalis

Perfect For: Date Night Dinner with the Parents Fine Dining Unique Dining Experience Vegetarians. On their website, the Oxalis team refers to their restaurant as a neighborhood bistro. Similarly, at parties, a bashful, hot person in the corner might say they went to school in Cambridge, quickly glugging their Red Stripe to avoid further cross-examination.
Bánh

Perfect For: Casual Weeknight Dinner First/Early in the Game Dates Lunch Outdoor/Patio Situation. In a neighborhood that contains the Lincoln Center, Juilliard, and a large chunk of that big, centrally-located park, a tiny restaurant called Bánh has become one of the most exciting places to visit. After running a couple...
The Christmas dinner side dishes celebrity chefs swear by

When it comes to Christmas dinner, the dominating force is usually the turkey. But if we were all truly honest, isn’t it the side dishes we’re actually looking forward to most?Pigs in blankets, bread sauce, cranberry sauce, roasted parsnips, stuffing… these tasty jewels beside the golden bird are arguably the best bit. We asked some celeb chefs and food writers to share their favourite festive sides, with tips for how to cook them too.1. Ruby Tandoh adores a Yorkshire pudding“My favourite side dish has to be the Yorkshire pudding,” says Tandoh, author of new cookbook, Cook As You Are. “Whether...
Sushi Note

Perfect For: Birthdays Dinner with the Parents Drinking Good Wine. You can have all different types of fun in LA sushi restaurants. We have serious omakase places featuring the best fish you’ll ever eat, casual go-tos that know your order before you walk in, and crazy party spots where sake bombs, drunk reality stars, and mayo-dunked specialty rolls reign supreme. But then there’s Sushi Note, a neighborhood sushi bar in Sherman Oaks that’s created its own category of fun.
The Bird

This casual SoMa spot has an excellent fried chicken sandwich that’s loaded with pickles, mayo, and a sweet apple slaw, and comes in two ways: regular or spicy. Both forms are delicious, and the spicy one packs some heat (but don’t expect to sweat). We recommend ordering the sandwich as part of their “Happier Meal” - which comes with a side of curly fries and a beer for $16.75 - and enjoying it somewhere sunny.
Abacá

This Filipino fine dining spot in Fisherman’s Wharf was born from the same mind behind the Pinoy Heritage pop up, and focuses on flavors from across the many regions of the Philippines, but with a very contemporary, California twist. The results are dishes made with ingredient combinations rarely seen in this city - and every one that hits the table is more surprising (in a good way) than the last. We’re talking delicate yuba that’s folded up like an accordion on a skewer and drizzled with adobo glaze; squash fritters with black garlic, herbs, and a fiery pinakurat vinegar; and a seafood chowder (a nod to the restaurant’s location) with ginataan as the base. And that’s not even half of it. But instead of reading about every one of the beautiful dishes you can get here, make a reservation now and come see for yourself.
Off Site

Off Site is a small, chill space perfect for a beer and a conversation. But this place is also serving some of the best bar food you’ll find in Miami. There’s a Cuban sandwich with bread pressed crispy enough to play shuffleboard on. Their huge (but not unmanageable) fried chicken sandwich just might be the best version in town. And there are more delicious looking things - like wings, a housemade hot dog, and a burger - that we’ll be back to try very soon.
Habayit

Habayit is mainly known for two things: being one of, if not the only, kosher restaurant west of the 405 and frying up a very good falafel. They’re enough to put this Mar Vista spot on our radar, as well as their tasty matzo ball soup, but don’t miss out on the great breakfast shakshuka. The tomato sauce here is on the chunkier side, which we certainly don’t mind. We love letting the yolk run all over before scooping everything up with some warm pita bread. And if you’re into the idea of some hamshuka, the dish’s side of hummus helps you DIY some on a whim. Habayit’s take on the dish is tangy and tart from the tomatoes, with a bit of freshness from the sauce’s onions and bell peppers, plus it has a nice kick. It’s also a great size for ordering an extra side of falafel too.
Varro

Taking full advantage of its prime corner property at Venice and Abbot Kinney, this Argentinian wine bar has a massive, shaded front patio and breezy, light-filled interior that feels designed solely with first dates in mind. That said, if we’re flying solo or meeting a friend for a casual midweek dinner, you’ll find us sitting right at the bar. Here is where you can chat up the somm until you find the exact right wine you’re in the mood for (their list includes both South and North American wines, as well as European) and then stare longingly into the open hearth filled with sizzling meats and vegetables. As far as food goes, we’ve yet to try anything here we dislike, but the aubergine escabeche, a marinated eggplant dish topped with stracciatella cheese and raisins, is a standout.
5 Great Thanksgiving Takeout Specials In Miami

Not in the mood to cook a feast? First of all, we extremely understand. Second of all, you should know that you have other options. Below, you’ll find five Thanksgiving takeout deals from restaurants we really like. There are mix-and-match a la carte menus, ready-to-eat feasts, and the best smoked turkey in the universe.
Cocoa Chili

Of all the carryout and delivery-only places in Chicago, Cocoa Chili is one of our favorites. Not only is the food at this Afro-Carribean spot consistently great (which we’ll get to in a second), but we’re also big fans of its origin story. The owner, Niquenya Collins, is a business...
One19 Wine Bar

Seeing as how it’s hidden behind the kitchen setup of a fake deli (complete with quart containers and large refrigeration units), we suppose you could call One19 Wine Bar a speakeasy. That’s all well and good, but you should think of this spot on Essex Street as less of a hidden venue to discover and more as just another fun place to drink mostly Italian varietals on the LES. This bar has a lineup of wine on-tap, reasonably-priced bottles that hover in the $40-50 price range, and a couple of flight options that allow you to try some of the stuff they’re excited about. The space is pretty small, but it’s cozy enough to feel like a party at times — and there’s a full food menu of the usual snacky options like marinated olives, charcuterie, and tinned fish.
Byblos Mediterranean Bakery

Anytime we walk into a restaurant and make eye contact with a pizza oven, we immediately order whatever’s coming out fresh from the forno. Byblos Mediterranean Kitchen in La Crescenta-Montrose happens to have its own oven, and cranks out excellent Armenian lahmajoun with crispy crusts, minced meat, and tons of fresh herbs. We also can’t recommend this restaurant’s cold appetizers enough, with their delicious muhammara, basturma (cured beef), and shanklish (dried cheese with olive oil and vegetables) being some top contenders. The shakshuka is also one of our favorites around, and comes with plenty of bell peppers, onion, and chunky tomato sauce. The breakfast dish is nicely balanced with plenty of cumin and smokey paprika, and should definitely be part of your spread the next time you stop by.
MC Kitchen

MC Kitchen is an upscale Italian restaurant in the Design District. The pasta here is decent, but there’s nothing on the menu that’s terribly exciting or delicious. The restaurant itself is a bit stuffy too, and feels slightly outdated compared to all the exciting dining options waiting across the street in the Design District.
Sachi

Sachi is objectively cool. It’s in a five-storey Nordic Japanese building with white pillars at the entrance and more foliage inside than the Belgrave Square garden down the road. Cool. The servers are laid back but attentive, helpful, but not at all pushy. Cool. And the dining room feels like a well-kept secret with plenty of light wood, bamboo, dim lighting, and corner tables that’ll automatically ensure any date will go well. All of which is, also, very cool. The coolest thing about this place, however, isn’t the atmosphere or the building - it’s the excellent food. Top quality nigiri, perfectly crunchy lobster tempura, and tasty sushi rolls. It’s somewhere we kind of wish we could keep to ourselves. But that wouldn’t be very cool of us, would it?
Tomo

Perfect For: Birthdays Date Night Drinking Good Cocktails Impressing Out of Towners Special Occasions Unique Dining Experience Vegetarians. It’s not often we experience something truly great for the first time and subsequently realize that it’d be hard to imagine life without it. Most notably, we’ve felt this way about Aesop soap, the Foo Fighters’ Bee Gees cover album, and Dot’s Pretzels. Tomo in White Center rightfully belongs in this category too.
Ci Siamo

You might often find yourself around Penn Station for commuting or sports torture needs. (The Knicks may actually be good when you read this, but chances are they’re not.) If so, you should find this upscale Italian restaurant from Union Square Hospitality Group useful. Ci Siamo in Manhattan West (near...
Agi’s Counter

If we lived in Crown Heights and had the metabolic endurance of a college sophomore, you’d find us at Agi’s Counter twice a week picking up pastries and an Alpine cheddar egg sandwich on a buttery Hungarian cheese biscuit. This daytime cafe takes inspiration from the owner’s Hungarian-Austrian grandmother —...
