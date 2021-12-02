ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embrace Festive Vibes With This Seasonal Decor Starting at Just $17

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
December is officially here! Now that it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, it’s time to deck the halls with holiday decor. Twinkly lights are lovely and ornaments are always fun, but there are other ways to add some seasonal cheer. When it comes to decorating inside your home, we like to think outside the box. And luckily for all of Us, Amazon has an amazing selection of affordable styles. Turn your space into a winter wonderland with these festive finds from Amazon. Happy Holidays!

This Reindeer Ring Holder

Move over, Rudolph! There’s a new shiny reindeer in town. This copper ring holder is too cute! One shopper called it “a work of art that fits in the palm of your hand!”

Get the Umbra Anigram Reindeer Ring Holder for Jewelry for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Christmas Stockings

We’re smitten with these top-rated knitted snowflake stockings. Perfect for holding all of your holiday stocking stuffers! “They are soft like a blanket and super thick,” said one customer. “The pattern and knitting is perfect. I can’t find one thing to say that isn’t favorable. These just might be my favorite purchase from Amazon.”

Get the LimBridge Christmas Stockings, 3 Pack for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Sweater Pillow Cover

Sweater weather doesn’t only apply to clothing! This knit pillow cover is a subtle way to celebrate the winter season. We’re dreaming of a white Christmas with these cream-colored throws.

Get the Knit Decorative Throw Pillow Cover Sweater Square for just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

These Flameless Candles

Want the feel of a fireplace without the fire hazard? Set the mood with these flameless candles, available in traditional ivory and festive burgundy. One review reported: “Really pretty and very realistic. Such a great alternative to open flames (especially when you’ve got kids!).”

Get the Aku Tonpa Flameless Candles Battery Operated Pillar Real Wax Electric LED Candle Gift Set for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Plaid Throw Blanket

Bundle up under this festive plaid fleece blanket. ‘Tis the season to be cozy! One satisfied shopper shared, “The color and softness is outstanding. It’s now my go-to blanket when it’s chilly in the house. I purchased one for a Christmas gift and I’m sure the person receiving it will enjoy it as much as I do.”

Get the Eddie Bauer – Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw for just $30 (originally $35) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Toy Nutcracker

It would hardly be the holidays without a classic nutcracker on display! This shiny toy soldier is a seasonal staple. “Highly recommend,” said one shopper. “The nutcracker was beautiful with a lot of detail.”

Get the Clever Creations Christmas Soldier with Sword Nutcracker for just $25 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Snowy Wreath

May all your Christmases be white with this snowy artificial wreath. It’s an elevated take on traditional holiday decor. “This is a perfectly full 24” flocked wreath. It’s very heavy and sturdy,” claimed one customer. “I think this will last for years to come.”

Get the Puleo International Flocked Spruce Wreath for just $47 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

