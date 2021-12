After serving in leadership positions for the past 19 years, Timothy E. Pettus will retire from his position as vice chairman of First Farmers and Merchants Bank. Pettus, whose career in banking spans nearly five decades, will formally leave the post on Dec. 31. He will continue to serve as vice chairman of the company and a member of First Farmers’ Board of Directors until its annual meeting in April 2022 when he will have reached the Company’s mandatory retirement age, according to the company.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 8 HOURS AGO