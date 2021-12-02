High Tide opens Chandler location at The Steelyard development

The city of Sugar Land celebrated the grand opening of its first parklet—a public, curbside seating area—at The Shops at Williams Trace on Oct. 27. Located in front of the SomiSomi at 3520 Hwy. 6, Sugar Land, in the Jusgo Supermarket parking lot, this outdoor community space is part of the Sugar Land Office of Economic Development's #AllInForSLTX program.
Officials with The Factory Salon opened their third location Nov. 16 at 29040 Hwy. 290, Ste. A07, Cypress. The business has additional locations on Fry and Barker Cypress roads. Services include haircuts, blowouts, coloring and balayage, perms, conditioning treatments, facial waxing, and makeup and eyelash applications from Aveda-trained stylists. www.thefactorysalon.net.
If you've been waiting for the day Los Arcos to open their second location, that day just got a step closer. Their sign is now up on the building. Back in 2019 Los Arcos Kitchen and Cantina opened in September of 2019, in the old Ground Round/Hanger, et al location. Near the end April, 2021, Troy Dunken wrote a story about their plan to open a second location at the old Bakers Square in Northwest Rochester, Minnesota...
Catch up on the latest business news from the Phoenix area. The restaurant is a new concept from Clay Caldwell combining barbecue and Mexican food to replace his hot dog restaurant. Gilbert Town Council gave approval Nov. 16 to zoning changes that will allow an area designated for community commercial...
Abettor Brewing officially opened its Depot Street location this weekend in the most patron-pleasing way possible with trivia, food trucks and a Sunday brunch. For its employees, though, the long-awaited unveiling heralded the time to take a deep breath. “It’s a big stress relief,” said John Howard, Abettor’s taproom manager....
Black Rock Coffee Bar opened its 100th store Nov. 19. The company's latest addition is located in downtown Chandler at the intersection of Arizona Avenue and Frye Road. The 2,000-square-foot store is the first business in the new development at that corner to open. https://br.coffee/
For coffee lovers the wait is finally over, Campfire Roasters will open their Express location on Saturday. Kevin Maples, co-owner of Campfire Roasters, said the Express location will be a drive-thru only location to help take some of the pressure off the Coffee Truck. “Our truck is just beyond its...
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Science Zone has opened their doors for the first time in a year and a half at its new location at 222 East Collins Drive. Steven Schnell, the executive director, said this new location has been in the works for a long time. Staff are excited to debut their new exhibit called It’s a Nano World and see community kids learning. “[We missed] the giggles and the excitement and the curiosity so much,” Schnell said.
Crust Pizza Co. is opening its first Tomball location at 14441 FM 2920, Tomball, in the first quarter of 2022, the company said. The restaurant will be located at the old location of Frey’s Backyard Cafe, which closed in September 2020 after seven years in business. Crust Pizza Co., which offers gourmet pizza, pastas, salads and hot sandwiches, has locations across the Houston area and Louisiana. www.crustpizzaco.com.
Call it a hat trick: after resounding popularity in Huntington and West Sayville, the Shed has opened a third location in Plainview. Located within the Shops at Country Pointe , the restaurant follows a well-worn, come-as-you-are formula. It’s family-friendly but refined (and at times, a bit rowdy), modern but cozy, service-oriented, yet casual.
Casual wrap destination Wolfnights will open its first Midtown NYC location (40 W. 55th Street) on Wednesday, December 1. The company has three other NYC locations at 99 Rivington Street, 235 Bleecker Street, and 2675 Broadway. To commemorate the grand opening, the company will offer the first 20 people in...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — North Buffalo's Chandler Street Winter Market is officially open for business for a second straight year. The market opened Saturday morning and plans to be an annual event that coincides with the coming of cold weather. Vendors in the Blackrock neighborhood are bringing a diverse selection of...
NEDERLAND — New development in the northwest part of Nederland scheduled to finish in April promises a new fast food option, breakfast nook and 12 bays of gas station options. The mini truck stop under the direction of landowner Sam Momin is located at 2601 U.S. 69 on the southbound...
Smoothie King will open its newest Flower Mound location Dec. 2, location manager Erika Wesley said. The drive-thru location will be located at 801 International Parkway, Ste. 500. It will offer dine-in and drive-thru smoothies and snacks. Once opened, the store will operate 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday. Smoothie King has other Flower Mound stores located at 2450 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 150, and 3701 Justin Road, Ste. 110. 214-504-1680. www.smoothieking.com.
Officials with Hemisfair announced Dec. 1 that Künstler Brewing Co., a woman- and veteran-owned brewery based in Southtown, will occupy the historic Pereida House at the redeveloped downtown San Antonio park. This is the second location for Künstler, whose owners Vera and Brent Deckard launched their first brewery in the...
While winter stormed in on Sunday, El Mariachi’s celebration swung in high fashion at their new location on Hwy 71. After buying the former Elks Lodge in June 2021, the team added exterior red siding, interior painting on the bar side, new tile, windows, tables, booths and chairs from Mexico, and expanded the kitchen.
Gather Brewing Company is slated to host a grand opening event Dec. 11 for its new location at 210 East Aviation Blvd., Universal City. The brewery has been renovating its location since earlier this spring, with the project reaching completion in late 2021. As part of the renovation, Gather Brewing...
Crave Hot Dogs & BBQ celebrated the grand opening of its newest location Dec. 4 at 6633 Spring Stuebner Road, Spring. Located in the Grand Parkway Marketplace II, the eatery offers smoked brisket, pulled chicken and pulled pork along with 100% all-beef hot dogs, bratwurst, and hot and mild sausages. The restaurant also features a wall of self-pour local craft beer. 832-698-4932. www.iwantcrave.com.
For Hummus House fans, the wait is over. The popular Middle Eastern restaurant has opened in its new location at 518 E. 3rd St., Bethlehem — another addition to a cluster of unique restaurants on the southside. The restaurant, which was founded in 2014 at 1502 W Chew St. in West End Allentown, had been closed for the past month while transitioning to its new location. Hummus House is known for ...
Read the latest business news from the Houston area. The Halal Guys will hold a weeklong grand opening beginning Nov. 27 to celebrate its new location at 10621 Broadway St., Ste. 109, Pearland. Conroe-Montgomery. Crust Pizza Co. is planning to open two locations: one in Montgomery and one in Willis.
