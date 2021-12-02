High Tide opens Chandler location at The Steelyard development

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Science Zone has opened their doors for the first time in a year and a half at its new location at 222 East Collins Drive. Steven Schnell, the executive director, said this new location has been in the works for a long time. Staff are excited to debut their new exhibit called It’s a Nano World and see community kids learning. “[We missed] the giggles and the excitement and the curiosity so much,” Schnell said.

