ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

EU imposes new sanctions on Belarus in coordination with U.S., Britain

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union imposed sanctions on state-owned Belarusian airline Belavia on Thursday, accusing the company of flying in migrants as a tactic to destabilise European states, in a new round of punitive measures coordinated with the United States. Reuters reported the planned sanctions on Nov. 10...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

France, Europeans working to open joint mission in Afghanistan – Macron

DOHA (Reuters) – Several European countries are working on opening up a joint diplomatic mission in Afghanistan that would enable their ambassadors to return to the country, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. Western countries have been grappling with how to engage with the Taliban after they took over...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Spain’s Hipra eyes EU use of COVID-19 vaccine, rivalling Novavax

AMER, Spain (Reuters) – Spain’s Hipra is confident there will be European Union demand for its experimental COVID-19 vaccine once approved for use as it is designed to protect against new variants, can be moved easily and produced in mass quantity, a top executive said. A Spanish pharmaceutical firm that...
INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Belarus vows tough response to new sanctions from west

Belarus has threatened to retaliate after the US, UK and other western countries introduced a new round of sanctions over its government’s human rights abuses and the orchestration of a migration crisis on the border with Europe. “The goal of this entire policy is to economically strangle Belarus,” the Belarusian...
POLITICS
Reuters

UK uses Russia meeting to restate support for Ukraine's sovereignty

LONDON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday she had restated British support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm. "Met Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Stockholm @OSCE. I re-stated...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Voices: Why the EU needs to increase the sanctions pressure on Belarus

Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has managed to place himself at the centre of European politics. Within a month he has signing a broad pact with Russian President Vladimir Putin, securing Moscow’s complete backing of his regime and thrown the EU into a panic – with the bloc accusing Belarus of luring thousands of refugees and migrants towards Poland's border.The EU are set to approve further sanctions over some individuals and entities in Belarus over the crisis on the border – but is that the extent of the action that will be be taken? Surely we need a stricter sanctions regime?Some...
EUROPE
dallassun.com

EU, U.S, Key Western Allies Expand Sanctions On Belarus Regime

The European Union, the United States, and key Western allies have further expanded their sanctions against Belarus's political and economic elite over alleged antidemocratic behavior, rights violations, and the exploitation of migrants by strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime. The European Union said ministers at a council meeting on December 2 adopted...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
AFP

US, Europe expand Belarus sanctions for 'orchestrating' migrant crisis

The United States, Canada and European allies stepped up pressure Thursday on the regime of Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko, widening sanctions on officials and businesses for allegedly stoking a migration crisis for political reasons. The sanctions targeted senior security and justice officials, prominent media figures, one of Lukashenko's sons, defense-related firms and a major fertilizer exporter. Also targeted were state airline Belavia, tour operators and hotels that have collaborated with the government in luring thousands of Middle Eastern migrants to the Polish and Lithuanian borders, sparking a migration and humanitarian crisis. The sanctions were in response to "continuing attacks on human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus, disregard for international norms and repeated acts of repression," said a joint statement from the United States, Britain, Canada and the European Union.
FOREIGN POLICY
Axios

U.S. and EU signal "converging" views on China

The U.S. and the European Union are adopting "increasingly convergent" views on the threat posed by the Chinese government, according to senior Biden administration officials, deepening a trend that could tilt the scales in an era of great power competition. Why it matters: European leaders were initially wary of President...
FOREIGN POLICY
clevelandstar.com

EU Reportedly Approves Fresh Sanctions On Belarus Over Migrant Crisis

EU ambassadors on December 1 agreed on a fifth sanctions package against Belarus that will add 17 people and 11 entities in response to what the bloc considers Minsk's orchestration of a migrant crisis on its border, diplomats said. The punitive measures are now set to be formally adopted and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Eu#Reuters#The European Union#Belarusian#Oskartour#Russian#Migrants#Middle Eastern
The Independent

Belarus ‘ready’ to receive nuclear weapons from Russia, Lukashenko says in warning to Nato

The president of Belarus has suggested his nation will take advantage of access it has to nuclear weapons via its Russian ally, should Nato decide to arm parts of Europe with similar machinery.It comes amid increasing tensions between Alexander Lukashenko and the EU over the current migrant crisis on the border shared by Belarus and Poland. Less than two weeks ago, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, announced in a statement that US nuclear weapons currently stationed inside Germany could well be moved to “other European countries” dependant on a decision about which territories leaders want them to sit in.“It is...
POLITICS
Reuters

Belarus announces military drills with Russia near Ukraine border

MOSCOW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Belarus on Monday announced joint military drills with close ally Russia on its southern border with Ukraine and accused the NATO military alliance of building up offensive capabilities near its borders. U.S., NATO and Ukrainian officials say Russia has built up forces near Ukraine, sparking...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Azerbaijan
Country
Egypt
knoxvilletimes.com

Tsikhanouskaya Urges EU To Fill 'Leaky' Sanctions On Belarus

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya has called on the European Union to do more to help Belarusians, whom she called 'forgotten Europeans,' in their fight for freedom. In an address to the European Parliament on November 24, Tsikhanouskaya urged the bloc to slap more sanctions on the regime of...
POLITICS
Times Daily

EU urged not to forget Belarus as bloc prepares sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya appealed Wednesday to the European Union not to forget the plight of ordinary citizens and political prisoners in the former Soviet country. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
EUROPE
95.5 FM WIFC

Putin tells EU’s Michel sanctions plans against Belarus ‘counterproductive’

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel that the EU’s plans to introduce sanctions against Belarus were counterproductive, the Kremlin said on Wednesday. In the phone call, Putin and Michel also discussed the migrant crisis on the Belarus’ borders as well as the conflict...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy