Rep. Peter Welch will run for the U.S. Senate, aiming to win the seat that will be vacated next year when Sen. Patrick Leahy retires. Vermont Public Radio has learned that Welch, who has served eight terms in the U.S. House, is planning to seek the seat that will become open after the announced retirement of Sen. Patrick Leahy.

12 DAYS AGO