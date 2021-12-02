ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

NC man charged after 44 shots fired at apartments

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
(Kali9/Getty Images)

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A North Carolina man has turned himself in to police after more than 40 shots were apparently fired at an apartment complex, authorities said.

The High Point Police Department said Lorenzo Antonio Aguilar, 18, was charged Tuesday with possession of a stolen firearm, simple possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the High Point Enterprise reported.

Bond for Aguilar was set at $25,000 secured. It’s not known if he has an attorney.

Police officers went to Aguilar’s apartment complex about 1 a.m. on Nov. 19 after reports of gunfire, according to police. Several apartments were struck by gunfire, and officers tried to contact the residents of each to ensure their safety, but no one answered knocks at what officers would later determine was Aguilar’s apartment, police said.

Officers entered to determine if anyone inside was injured. Once inside, police found drug paraphernalia, vacuum-sealed bags, a firearm and a ballistic vest. They also found a pistol that had been reported stolen, a military-style rifle, a shotgun, numerous firearm parts, marijuana, ammunition, and numerous items of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Officers also found 44 rifle casings in the yard of the apartment building, police said.

Police believe the incident is gang-related. An investigation is continuing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Blackwulfe342022
1d ago

He could have killed anyone thst building from 1 month to 100 years old put him away forever and by that I mean true lifetime

