ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Lack of U.S.-UK trade deal not connected to post-Brexit concerns -U.S. official

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The lack of a deal with the United...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Incoming Honduras president signals U-turn on initiating China ties

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The government of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro does not plan to establish diplomatic ties with China as it prioritizes U.S. relations, a high-ranking ally of Castro said on Thursday, signaling a reversal of her pre-election stance. Before Sunday's presidential election, which Castro appears to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

U.S. to announce sanctions next week marking Biden's democracy summit

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions next week to mark the U.S. Summit for Democracy, targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a Treasury Department spokesperson said on Friday. The Treasury declined to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
hot96.com

U.S. trade agency backs proposed EV tax credit despite Mexico’s objections

(Reuters) – The U.S. Trade Representative’s office said on Friday it was committed to legislation strengthening the U.S. electric vehicle industry despite its inclusion of a tax credit that has drawn threats of retaliation from Mexico, which calls it “discriminatory”. The proposed $12,500 electric vehicle tax credit would include $4,500...
ECONOMY
Huron Daily Tribune

Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year

LONDON (AP) — The British and Irish governments expressed optimism Thursday that a thorny spat between the U.K. and the European Union over Northern Ireland trade can be resolved, but Ireland's top diplomat indicated that negotiations were likely to drag on into next year. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Number 10 scrambles to play down claims Joe Biden is delaying removing tariffs on UK steel imports because of concerns about post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland

Downing Street today scrambled to play down claims that Joe Biden is delaying lifting tariffs on UK steel and aluminium imports because of Brexit concerns. The US administration is concerned that Britain's repeated threats to tear up post-Brexit border checks in Northern Ireland could endanger the peace process. The UK...
POLITICS
The Independent

UK ‘optimistic’ on Brexit protocol deal despite blow to December target

Brandon Lewis has said he is an “optimist” when it comes to the prospect of a deal with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, but triggering Article 16 is still on the table as “substantive gaps” remain between the two sides.The Northern Ireland Secretary made the comments at a press conference at the Foreign Office on Thursday, following a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference.He struck a hopeful tone after Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said on Wednesday that reaching an agreement on the protocol before Christmas was “unrealistic”.Brexit minister Lord Frost previously said both the UK and...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Reuters#Tariffs#Post Brexit
hot96.com

U.S. biofuel blending proposals to come in days, sources say

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The U.S. administration plans to propose in days the amount of biofuels oil refiners must blend into their fuel mix this year and next year, as it reaches out to lawmakers to discuss the move, three sources familiar with the matter said. President Joe Biden’s administration has...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Factbox: Yellen's watchlist for the U.S. currency manipulator tag

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's second foreign exchange report, yet to be released, risks labeling some U.S. trading partners as currency manipulators, although the department held off from applying that label in its last report. The foreign exchange manipulator designation is based on three broad criteria: a...
U.S. POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

U.S. is delaying UK trade deal – FT

(Reuters) – The United States is delaying a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs on UK steel and aluminium because of Washington’s concerns about London’s threats to change post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
newsdakota.com

U.S., India Reach Agreement on Ag Trade

(NAFB) – India and the United States agreed to expand trade between the nations on some agricultural products. Those include U.S. cherries, alfalfa, and distiller’s dried grains, as well as Indian mangoes, grapes, shrimp, and water buffalo. The two sides came together in the first U.S.-India Trade Policy Forum meeting in four years. The trade ministers also talked about the possibility of restoring India’s trade benefits under the U.S. Generalized System of Preferences. The two countries have disputed over a range of issues recently, including tariffs that dampened the prospects of reaching a bilateral trade deal.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. to announce oil release as soon as Tuesday -Bloomberg

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is preparing to announce the release of oil from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve in concert with several other countries as soon as Tuesday, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing multiple unnamed sources. The Biden administration has asked a wide range of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
wsau.com

India and U.S. officials to look for ways to resolve trade issues

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India and the United States agreed to look for way to resolve differences on issues such as market access and digital trade at the start of a two-day visit by U.S Trade Representative Katherine Tai, officials said. Negotiators from both countries have struggled for more than...
AGRICULTURE
95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. official says El Salvador relations ‘paused’ for lack of interest

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – Relations between El Salvador and the United States are temporarily on hold due to the Salvadoran government’s apparent lack of interest in dialogue, the senior U.S. official in the Central American country said on Monday. “Obviously we’re on a bit of a pause because the government...
U.S. POLITICS
hot96.com

N.Ireland protocol unlikely to be solved by year end, Coveney says

LONDON (Reuters) -Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said he did not expect Britain and the European Union to resolve all the issues around their Northern Irish trade dispute by the end of this year, but said progress was being made. Speaking at the Foreign Office in London following a British-Irish...
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy