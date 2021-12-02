Lack of U.S.-UK trade deal not connected to post-Brexit concerns -U.S. official

The government’s new “vision” for farming in the UK has been described as a “huge disappointment” by wildlife charities, which claim the new land management schemes break the promise of a “Green Brexit”, and fail to adequately address the climate and biodiversity crises.The measures will pay farmers for improving soil quality on their land, when the scheme comes into operation next year, but incentives for broader enhancements are still yet to be confirmed.The details on the Sustainable Land Incentive, which will replace the old EU subsidy scheme, were published by the Department for Environment, Food, Rural Affairs (Defra) on Thursday...

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO