ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Lack of U.S.-UK trade deal not connected to post-Brexit concerns -U.S. official

By Syndicated Content
104.1 WIKY
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – The lack of a deal with the United...

wiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Iran walks back all prior concessions in nuclear proposals -U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Iran walked back all the compromises it made in previous talks on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, it pocketed the compromises made by others and it asked for more in its latest proposals, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Saturday. Iran continues to accelerate its...
MIDDLE EAST
pymnts

Today in Payments Around the World: UK Enforces New Listing Rules for Exchanges; Big Tech Firms’ EU Woes Far From Over

Today in payments around the world, the U.K. enforces new listing rules for exchanges, and Big Tech firms’ EU woes are far from over. Plus, Berkshire Hathaway's Munger agrees with China’s crypto ban, Moody’s acquires two European KYC firms, Lids goes international with London stores and Brazil cements its position as an epicenter of LATAM digital innovation.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. to announce sanctions next week marking Biden's democracy summit

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will impose a series of sanctions next week to mark the U.S. Summit for Democracy, targeting people engaged in corruption, serious human rights abuse and who undermine democracy, among others, a Treasury Department spokesperson said on Friday. The Treasury declined to...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Reuters

Incoming Honduras president signals U-turn on initiating China ties

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The government of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro does not plan to establish diplomatic ties with China as it prioritizes U.S. relations, a high-ranking ally of Castro said on Thursday, signaling a reversal of her pre-election stance. Before Sunday's presidential election, which Castro appears to...
FOREIGN POLICY
Middletown Press

Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year

LONDON (AP) — The British and Irish governments expressed optimism Thursday that a thorny spat between the U.K. and the European Union over Northern Ireland trade can be resolved, but Ireland's top diplomat indicated that negotiations were likely to drag on into next year. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Reuters#Tariffs#Post Brexit
Daily Mail

Number 10 scrambles to play down claims Joe Biden is delaying removing tariffs on UK steel imports because of concerns about post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland

Downing Street today scrambled to play down claims that Joe Biden is delaying lifting tariffs on UK steel and aluminium imports because of Brexit concerns. The US administration is concerned that Britain's repeated threats to tear up post-Brexit border checks in Northern Ireland could endanger the peace process. The UK...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

UK ‘optimistic’ on Brexit protocol deal despite blow to December target

Brandon Lewis struck a hopeful tone after Irish minister Simon Coveney said reaching an agreement by the end of the year would be a ‘tall order’. Brandon Lewis has said he is an “optimist” when it comes to the prospect of a deal with the EU on the Northern Ireland Protocol, but triggering Article 16 is still on the table as “substantive gaps” remain between the two sides.
POLITICS
Reuters

Brexit not a factor in U.S.-UK trade deal delay, U.S. official says

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - A U.S. administration official on Thursday said the country's failure to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminum has no connection to concerns about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland, rejecting a recent report. Former U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 25% and 10% tariffs on...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
The Independent

‘Shocking lack of ambition’ on post-Brexit farming policy risks UK missing net zero targets, wildlife charities warn

The government’s new “vision” for farming in the UK has been described as a “huge disappointment” by wildlife charities, which claim the new land management schemes break the promise of a “Green Brexit”, and fail to adequately address the climate and biodiversity crises.The measures will pay farmers for improving soil quality on their land, when the scheme comes into operation next year, but incentives for broader enhancements are still yet to be confirmed.The details on the Sustainable Land Incentive, which will replace the old EU subsidy scheme, were published by the Department for Environment, Food, Rural Affairs (Defra) on Thursday...
AGRICULTURE
95.5 FM WIFC

U.S. confirms Sullenberger to international aviation post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Thursday confirmed C. B. “Sully” Sullenberger to be the U.S. representative on the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations air safety body. Sullenberger rose to fame in 2009 as a commercial pilot who safely landed an Airbus A320...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Factbox: Yellen's watchlist for the U.S. currency manipulator tag

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's second foreign exchange report, yet to be released, risks labeling some U.S. trading partners as currency manipulators, although the department held off from applying that label in its last report. The foreign exchange manipulator designation is based on three broad criteria: a...
U.S. POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

U.S. is delaying UK trade deal – FT

(Reuters) – The United States is delaying a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs on UK steel and aluminium because of Washington’s concerns about London’s threats to change post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)
FOREIGN POLICY
wsau.com

India and U.S. officials to look for ways to resolve trade issues

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India and the United States agreed to look for way to resolve differences on issues such as market access and digital trade at the start of a two-day visit by U.S Trade Representative Katherine Tai, officials said. Negotiators from both countries have struggled for more than...
AGRICULTURE
kelo.com

U.S. official says El Salvador relations ‘paused’ for lack of interest

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – Relations between El Salvador and the United States are temporarily on hold due to the Salvadoran government’s apparent lack of interest in dialogue, the senior U.S. official in the Central American country said on Monday. “Obviously we’re on a bit of a pause because the government...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy