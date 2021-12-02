ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

El Rio evacuation lifted

By Phil Villarreal
 2 days ago
What was thought to be a gas leak briefly evacuated a building on Speedway Thursday.

According to the Pima Community College alert system, El Rio Neighborhood Center at 1390 E. Speedway was evacuated in the 11 a.m. hour.

A Southwest Gas spokeswoman said there was no gas leak at the scene and lifted the evacuation.

Crews remained on scene to find the source of the smell that prompted what people believed was a gas leak.

