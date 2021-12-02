FIRST LOOK: Rosie’s Coffee and Wine Garden is opening its second location inside an art gallery

Starting Friday, Dec. 3, you’ll be able to take your glass of wine and walk freely through The Galleries at Eight Eleven , an art gallery in Myers Park near RuRu’s and Stagioni.

The concept comes from the same people who popularized sipping and strolling through the McGill Rose Garden .

Why it matters: It’s a unique experience in Charlotte. With North Carolina’s ABC laws being so strict, the permit wasn’t an easy get. “We wouldn’t have done it if you couldn’t experience this while walking around,” co-owner Dan Fulco tells Axios.

Flashback: Co-owners Dan Fulco and Karisa Pennell ran their flower shop, Nectar , out of the original Rosie’s building on North Davidson for about a decade before moving it into a bigger separate facility in 2017, Axios’ Brianna Crane reported. They named Rosie’s after a cat who used to roam the shop and gardens.

What to expect: Walking to the front doors of the old Colony Furniture building , you wouldn’t anticipate them opening up to 6,000 square feet of space — which houses Rosie’s, Coffey & Thompson Art Gallery, Frame and Design , and half a dozen smaller galleries and shops.

The space is an event-driven concept and Fulco says it’s available to rent for larger events.

It’ll also be a second home for Nectar. You’ll notice flower arrangements, plants, and wreaths all for sale at the shop. You can make an order there that could be ready within the hour.

The big picture: Fulco and Pennell have been successful at finding unique spots for their sip-and-stroll concepts. At one (McGill Rose Garden, which isn’t going anywhere), you can sip and stroll through vast gardens. And the new place, it’s artwork you can peruse while you enjoy a drink.

“We saw the checkered floors and thought, well now we have to move in,” Fulco joked about the new location. He says he hopes people will go to Rosie’s and have an experience, rather than just sitting there. That’s why they don’t have TVs at either of their locations.

Details: Rosie’s, which also serves coffee, will be open Tuesday-Thursday from 8am-8pm, and Friday-Saturday from 8am-10pm. The exact address is 811 Providence Rd.

The post FIRST LOOK: Rosie’s Coffee and Wine Garden is opening its second location inside an art gallery appeared first on Axios Charlotte .