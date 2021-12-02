ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineola, TX

53-year-old Rodney Godbey dead while Marcus Counts and Jessica Otto injured after a crash near Mineola (Mineola, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvoDP_0dCPXJpR00
53-year-old Rodney Godbey dead while Marcus Counts and Jessica Otto injured after a crash near Mineola (Mineola, TX)Nationwide Report

Authorities identified 53-year-old Rodney Godbey as the man who lost his life while 53-year-old John Stewart, 25-year-old Marcus Counts and 30-year-old Jessica Otto were injured following a traffic crash Monday in Wood County.

As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the area on US-80 at FM-1799, about 2.4 miles west of the city of Mineola in Wood County after getting reports of a two-vehicle accident.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

53-year-old Rodney Godbey dead while Marcus Counts and Jessica Otto injured after a crash near Mineola

December 2, 2021

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Wood County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Mineola, TX
County
Wood County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident
Nationwide Report

1 person injured after a rollover crash in Kennewick (Kennewick, WA)

On Friday afternoon, one person suffered injuries following a rollover crash in Kennewick. As per the initial information, the single-vehicle accident took place on WA-240 in Kennewick. The preliminary investigation indicated that a white Chevrolet van rolled over on its side off the edge of the roadway. It is unknown whether anyone was killed as a result of the collision. According to the officials, concerned citizens rushed to the scene to help the driver out of their vehicle after the accident.
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nationwide Report

46-year-old Joshua Bessette injured after a fiery crash on Highway 155 (Coulee City, WA)

On Friday morning, 46-year-old Joshua Bessette, from Ephrata, suffered injuries following a fiery accident on Highway 155 north of Coulee City. As per the initial information, the single-car crash took place at around 7:12 a.m. near Banks Lake. The preliminary investigation showed that Joshua Bessette was driving his 2008 Honda Civic north when the car swerved off the roadway to the right, hit a rock bank and flipped over.
COULEE CITY, WA
Nationwide Report

Juvenile hospitalized following an auto-pedestrian accident in Henderson (Henderson, NV)

A juvenile was injured after getting hit by a vehicle Friday morning in Henderson. As per the initial information, the auto-pedestrian collision took place at around 7:30 a.m. in the area of Carnegie Street and Cozy Hill Circle. The early reports showed that a child pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. On arrival, the emergency responders transported the victim to the hospital with non-fatal injuries.
HENDERSON, NV
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

19K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy