53-year-old Rodney Godbey dead while Marcus Counts and Jessica Otto injured after a crash near Mineola (Mineola, TX)

Authorities identified 53-year-old Rodney Godbey as the man who lost his life while 53-year-old John Stewart, 25-year-old Marcus Counts and 30-year-old Jessica Otto were injured following a traffic crash Monday in Wood County.

As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the area on US-80 at FM-1799, about 2.4 miles west of the city of Mineola in Wood County after getting reports of a two-vehicle accident.

53-year-old Rodney Godbey dead while Marcus Counts and Jessica Otto injured after a crash near Mineola

December 2, 2021