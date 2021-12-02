ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks' DeMarcus Cousins: Ruled out Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Cousins (conditioning) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

Mercury News

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NBA
FOX Sports

Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
NBA
Demarcus Cousins
The Spun

The Warriors Have Announce Big Klay Thompson News

The Golden State Warriors have been patiently waiting for Klay Thompson to get back up to speed and make his 2021-22 season debut. The organization took another step on Sunday to signal that the five-time All-Star is moving in the right direction. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony...
NBA
#Bucks#Raptors
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Russell Westbrook Must 'Stand Up' To LeBron James: "You Have To Be Like Rajon Rondo Is To LeBron James And Say, 'Move Out The Way, I Got It."

The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Klay Thompson Responds To JJ Redick Calling The Warriors' Schedule 'Soft': "Buddy, We Got The MVP, A Defensive Player Of The Year. That Kind Of Disrespect Bothers Me…”

The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
firstsportz.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo welcomes DeMarcus Cousins to Milwaukee Bucks in Style

With Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, the Bucks did manage to pull themselves out of some tricky situations but have had a rough patch since the season’s beginning. The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 13-8 in the league, so it can be said the defending champions haven’t impressed much this season.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul reveals when he knew Stephen Curry was different

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns faced each other twice in the past week. Chris Paul and the Suns took the first game with Stephen Curry and the Warriors snagging the second. When looking at these two teams, you’re seeing two of the NBA’s best teams and two of the best point guards ever to play the game.
NBA

