Bucks' DeMarcus Cousins: Ruled out Thursday

The Golden State Warriors are sailing through the League smoothly like butter, and Stephen Curry is just being flawless o the court with his skills. They are destroying almost all the teams they face with the same dominance and intensity but it’s Curry who has won more fans than haters.
It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
The Golden State Warriors currently boast the league-best record with 16 wins and only two losses. Steve Kerr already said this team is set to make a lot of noise this season, and the first month of the season is the biggest proof of that. Plenty of people are waiting...
Earlier this week, it was announced that Kemba Walker and Blake Griffin (both multiple-time All-Stars) would be benched by their respective teams. It was a shocking and even saddening move for many, including Paul Pierce, who sent the following Tweet in response:. “So you telling me Kemba Walker and Blake...
Drake’s so-called ‘new parents’ speak out regarding a picture of them together that went viral after a Thunder vs. Rockets game. The couple that went viral consists of Renee, 71, and Jim, 75, who were sitting courtside beside the famous rapper at the Paycom center. Via USA TODAY. “Well, I...
The Golden State Warriors have been patiently waiting for Klay Thompson to get back up to speed and make his 2021-22 season debut. The organization took another step on Sunday to signal that the five-time All-Star is moving in the right direction. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania and Anthony...
The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
The Golden State Warriors are having a sweet moment in the first month of the 2021/22 NBA season. The Dubs returned after two seasons down, struggling to even aspire to make the playoff. Even though they lost against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, they still boast the league-best record at...
SAN FRANCISCO — Steve Kerr’s coaching tree had a branch sawed off Sunday. Luke Walton, an assistant on Kerr’s staff with the Golden State Warriors from 2014-16, was fired Sunday by the Sacramento Kings, 17 games into his third season. Sacramento was 6-11 this season and failed to eclipse .500 in either of his first two seasons.
DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
Klay Thompson just put in his first scrimmage session with the Santa Cruz Warriors of the G League and unsurprisingly, the All-Star shooting guard made an immediate impact. Thompson apparently made his first 18 shots in practice as he made it abundantly clear that rust isn’t going to be an issue for him moving forward.
Kemba Walker was once one of the best offensive point guards in his prime with the Charlotte Hornets. At his best, he was averaging 25.6 PPG and carrying the Hornets offensively. However, injuries have slowed him down in recent years. He played 18 games for the Knicks this season, averaging...
Stephen Curry is arguably in the form of his life this season. Curry is a scoring machine right now and has helped the Golden State Warriors achieve the best record in the NBA with 16-2. All is going well for the Warriors at the moment, but Steph is still not entirely happy.
With Giannis Antetokounmpo on the roster, the Bucks did manage to pull themselves out of some tricky situations but have had a rough patch since the season’s beginning. The Milwaukee Bucks are currently 13-8 in the league, so it can be said the defending champions haven’t impressed much this season.
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr knows what Klay Thompson needs to work on in his return. It is still yet to be determined when exactly can Klay Thompson make his Warriors return. However, the All-Star guard already played full contact scrimmages on Tuesday. Revealing how Thompson’s scrimmages went...
San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns faced each other twice in the past week. Chris Paul and the Suns took the first game with Stephen Curry and the Warriors snagging the second. When looking at these two teams, you’re seeing two of the NBA’s best teams and two of the best point guards ever to play the game.
Comments / 0