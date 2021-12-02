ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

India confirms omicron variant cases, says get the shot now

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — India on Thursday confirmed its first cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in two people and officials said one arrived from South Africa and the other had no travel history. A top medical expert urged people to get vaccinated. The Health Ministry said the cases...

