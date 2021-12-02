ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bucks' George Hill: Likely to play Thursday

Hill (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the Raptors. Hill...

Bucks' George Hill: Offers little production in victory

Hill recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block over 25 minutes during Friday's 120-109 win over Denver. Hill saw 25 minutes in the victory but was unable to turn that into tangible production. He simply provides a veteran presence for the Bucks, taking control of the second unit when required. Based on what we have seen this season, he would need a plethora of injuries to other players to even sniff 12-team value.
Bucks' George Hill: Solid performance off bench

Hill supplied 13 points (3-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 118-100 win over Indiana. Hill has been extremely inconsistent with his production on a game-to-game basis, and the fact that he's been coming off the bench as Jrue Holiday's backup doesn't help his cause, either. While the veteran can provide solid numbers on any given night -- as he has scored in double digits six times already -- his role and his inconsistencies limit his fantasy upside.
Marcellus Wiley: Steph Curry is losing the divorce since he hasn't seen the playoffs since KD left I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Steph Curry dominated in the Golden State Warriors' win over the Brooklyn Nets last night with a game-high 37 points and nine three-pointers. His former teammate, Kevin Durant, had 19 points, but did not score a field goal in the third quarter. Golden State has the best record in the NBA. A columnist wrote that Curry and the Warriors are winning the breakup with KD. Marcellus Wiley explains why KD is winning the breakup over Steph.
DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
Kendrick Perkins Says Russell Westbrook Must 'Stand Up' To LeBron James: "You Have To Be Like Rajon Rondo Is To LeBron James And Say, 'Move Out The Way, I Got It."

The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
Chris Paul reveals when he knew Stephen Curry was different

San Francisco, CA – The Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns faced each other twice in the past week. Chris Paul and the Suns took the first game with Stephen Curry and the Warriors snagging the second. When looking at these two teams, you’re seeing two of the NBA’s best teams and two of the best point guards ever to play the game.
