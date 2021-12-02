Bucks' George Hill: Likely to play Thursday

Hill recorded five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block over 25 minutes during Friday's 120-109 win over Denver. Hill saw 25 minutes in the victory but was unable to turn that into tangible production. He simply provides a veteran presence for the Bucks, taking control of the second unit when required. Based on what we have seen this season, he would need a plethora of injuries to other players to even sniff 12-team value.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO