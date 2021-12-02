ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Another Clemson defender enters the transfer portal

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

Another Clemson player has hit the NCAA transfer portal.

Redshirt sophomore safety Ray Thornton has entered the portal, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Thornton entered 2021 credited with 17 career tackles and a pass breakup in 161 snaps over 15 games (two starts).

The Columbus, Ga., native and Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) product played in 11 games this season, posting 10 total tackles (one for loss) and one pass breakup. He played 74 total snaps on defense.

Thornton is the third Clemson defender to enter the transfer portal this season, joining fellow safety Joseph Charleston and linebacker Kane Patterson.

