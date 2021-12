It is done to overcome the loss of insulin due to excessive activity. If you are currently taking 4 injections a day and suddenly you will be offered 6 shots a day, your dose should be increased by approx 2 units per shot (for example if she takes 4-6 units for breakfast, then her dose should increase by 4-6 units for lunch and dinner). This means that there should not be any change in the total daily dosage.

HEALTH ・ 5 HOURS AGO