ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Pierce Transit, Gillig Collaborating on Fleet Electrification

By Blake Peterson
southsoundbiz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePierce Transit has announced that it is adding six Gillig electric buses to its fleet — a move that will result in zero emissions, lower maintenance costs, and 30 percent fewer parts, according to Pierce Transit. “These buses are a continuation of our desire to become carbon neutral as...

www.southsoundbiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
dcvelocity.com

DB Schenker speeds transition to all-electric urban vehicle fleet

Logistics services provider DB Schenker has pre-ordered nearly 1,500 zero-emissions delivery trucks from Volta Trucks in an effort to speed its transition to an all-electric urban vehicle fleet in Europe, the company said Tuesday. The deal marks the largest pre-order for electric trucks in Europe to date, according to both companies. The partnership brings DB Schenker closer to its carbon-neutral logistics goals, with plans to implement Volta’s zero-emissions vehicles designed specifically for urban environments. Through the partnership, DB Schenker will test the first prototype of the 16-ton Volta Zero Truck in real-world, inner city logistics operations next spring and summer. Findings from the test program will be incorporated into the production of 1,470 vehicles, which will be built at Volta’s facility in Steyr, Austria, company leaders said. The vehicles will then be rolled out to 10 locations in five countries. “We have many challenges to overcome on the road to carbon neutrality,” according to Cyrille Bonjean, executive vice president for land transport at DB Schenker Europe. “The large-scale partnership with Volta Trucks allows us to significantly increase the pace of electrification of our fleet and invest in greener transport solutions, [bringing] us closer again to our goal of carbon neutral logistics.” The announcement follows similar moves recently by North American companies aimed at developing greener urban logistics operations.
ECONOMY
ngtnews.com

Merchants Fleet Debuts Fleet Electrification Hub

Merchants Fleet has launched its new Electrify Fleet Hub, an online tool providing centralized information designed to help fleet managers make a seamless adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) as part of their sustainability goals. The new online tool includes a convenient EV Finder that allows users to research current and...
CARS
ngtnews.com

Enterprise, Geotab Assess Potential for Fleet Electrification

Geotab, an IoT and connected transportation company, and Enterprise Fleet Management, a fleet management provider with more than 649,000 vehicles across North America, have announced results from one of Geotab’s largest fleet Electric Vehicle Suitability Assessments. With the transition to electric vehicles (EV) under way across North America and fleets...
CARS
uticaphoenix.net

Local agencies pitch collaborative traffic center for safer CNY transit

When you hear the word traffic, it usually brings a negative idea to mind. But when it comes to transportation, it’s a key part of a communities’ success. Local agencies are developing plans to maintain and promote an even safer commute with a collaborative Traffic Management Center for Central New York.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pierce County, WA
Traffic
Pierce County, WA
Cars
Local
Washington Traffic
County
Pierce County, WA
Local
Washington Cars
The Suburban Times

Pierce Transit releases 2021 Report to the Community

Pierce Transit announcement. Pierce Transit has released its 2021 Report to the Community which provides the public with a summary of the agency’s annual activities and accomplishments. The report features videos and links to information as well as recognition of the efforts made by Pierce Transit employees in service to...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
CleanTechnica

Gridtractor Launches Fleet Electrification For Farmers

There is an intersection of agriculture, energy, finance, and technology that will make all the difference in the economy of farmers, and the ecology of our small planet. Gridtractor set its sites on electrifying the world’s fleet of tractors and diesel-powered farm equipment a decade ago. There is now an opportunity to get this transformation rolling.
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Lamborghini CEO on Record 2021 Deliveries, Transitioning Fleet to Hybrid by 2024

Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti Automobiles and CEO of Lamborghini, stopped by Cheddar to talk about Lamborghini's 2021 success after the luxury automaker set a company sales record on more than 6,9000 vehicles delivered. With climate change top of mind for the auto industry, Winkelmann also talked about Lamborghini's commitment to hybridizing its entire fleet. Still, when it comes to supercars, the legacy brand isn't quite ready to give up gasoline power, and according to the CEO, three new combustion engine vehicles will be available in 2022.
ECONOMY
MotorBiscuit

Seasoned Truckers Share Their Solutions to the Semi-Truck Driver Shortage

There’s a shortage of everything these days, including a shortage of semi-truck drivers. And as America continues to consume more and more, the amount of strain on the supply chain continues to worsen. But seasoned truck drivers recently shared some insights on how the industry could fill the gaps. After all, our current level of consumption is unsustainable, and truck drivers are facing the bulk of the negative impacts.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pierce Transit#Cng
southsoundbiz.com

Tacoma Hotel to Become Temporary Homeless Shelter

A former Comfort Inn in Tacoma will open its doors next month as a temporary homeless shelter. The shelter, located at 8620 Hosmer St., will be operated by Seattle’s Low Income Housing Institute (LIHI). The project is funded by Pierce County and the Cities of Lakewood and Tacoma, with the latter entity pledging some $5 million of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds toward the acquisition.
TACOMA, WA
Land Line Media

Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse issues result in trucking ban

A truck driver’s refusal to get substance abuse help has led to him and his company being declared imminent hazards and banned from commercial commerce. Owner and driver Clayton Hall and Rapid City, S.D.-based trucking company Hall Trucking (U.S. DOT No. 2788301) has been ordered to cease all interstate and intrastate operations by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
Z94

Oklahoma Electric Vehicle Owners Rage Against Paying Road Tax

One of the many selling points of electric vehicles is the long-term cost-savings over a traditional petroleum-powered car or truck. You fill up with much cheaper electricity and skip the pump altogether, but it's not just a savings per mile on the fuel, you'd be saving on use and road taxes too... or that's how it used to be.
CARS
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Manufactured Housing: The New Affordable Alternative

While the housing market is grappling with widespread affordability and supply, manufactured homes are gaining ground as a new alternative. A new single-family home built on-site sold for an average price of $392,000 in 2020, while new manufactured homes only cost $87,000, not including land. The industry is on pace...
REAL ESTATE
potomaclocal.com

Traffic & Transit

[Updated 4:30 p.m.] A truck struck a railroad bridge over Harrell Road today, and the crash marks the third time a truck hit the bridge this week. A U-Haul smashed into the low bridge, shearing away the top off of the truck. The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office reports no injuries in the crash, which occurred about 2 p.m.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Tacoma News Tribune

Pierce County to boost early childhood programs with money from Sound Transit 3

Pierce County is ready to start spending some of the $130 million it is getting for education programs as part of the Sound Transit 3 project. As part of its 2022-23 budget adoption, the County Council allocated $8.743 million of the ST3 money to focus largely on early childhood education and care. Sound Transit 3 raised billions in tax revenue to expand light rail and other transit projects throughout the Puget Sound region.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
freightwaves.com

Commentary: Trucking vs. the diesel shortage

Throughout the last several months, the steady increase in diesel fuel prices has created a hectic pricing environment in the freight industry due to the inability to accurately factor in fuel costs for bidding months, or even weeks, in advance of hauling the load. This inconvenience already has the potential to be very costly, but what if the driver is turned away at the station where he or she intends to refuel because there is no diesel at the pump? Yes, this is a real possibility in today’s environment.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Should truckers chase sign-on bonuses?

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about turnover in trucking and whether drivers should chase sign-on bonuses. Brian Runnels, vice president of safety at Reliance Partners, chimes in on why bonuses aren’t always what they seem. Convoy co-founder Grant Goodale is team driving with Isaac Wilke, owner...
INDUSTRY
jetbrains.com

Welcome to Fleet!

Français, 日本語, 한국어, Deutsch, Português do Brasil, Русский, Español, 简体中文. For years folks have been asking us, “JetBrains, when will you create a lightweight editor?”. Well, today we’re extremely happy to announce Fleet, a lightweight editor but with a twist!. When you first launch Fleet, it starts up as a...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy