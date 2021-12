SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — When word of a possible COVID omicron case reached UC San Francisco infectious disease specialist Dr. Charles Chiu, he knew that his team would have to work quickly. Like all of us, he had heard the predictions and dire forecasts. Omicron was on its way. It would be here in the United States any day. That day arrived at 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. “We have worked very closely with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, the California Department of Public Health and Color Genomics on genome surveillance of the virus,” Chiu said. “When we identify positive...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO