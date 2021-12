Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George says the U.S. economy has made a remarkable recovery after the devastating blow dealt it by the coronavirus pandemic. “The economy has recovered in many respects,” George says. “So, output, meaning the growth we have in the economy, is back from pre-pandemic levels. Unemployment is coming down, rapidly, even though it hasn’t fully recovered yet. That’s coming down. And demand is soaring. We have really strong demand in our economy right now.”

SAINT JOSEPH, MO ・ 12 DAYS AGO