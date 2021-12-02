ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch “Annie Live!” stream for free

By Mallory Dwortz
MLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnie Live! premieres tonight at 8/7c on NBC. Watch this musical television special for free with a FuboTV subscription, and stream the show live on Peacock. Annie Live! brings this iconic musical to a live television stage. Featuring Taraji P. Henson as the hilariously sinister Miss Hannigan and Celina Smith as...

www.mlive.com

Here's everything you need to know about 'Annie Live!'

Broadway’s musical masterpiece featuring the red-headed orphan and her golden dog, Sandy, is back, and guaranteed to get you fully dressed, putting a smile on your face right in time for this holiday season!. Following a successful string of live television musical events, NBC’s newest venture is none other than...
Masks, Vax Cards and an Army of Orphans: Behind the Scenes of NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’ Dress Rehearsal

For audience members checking in at the final dress rehearsal of NBC’s “Annie Live!” on Dec. 1, there was an additional stop along the usual security gauntlet. Between the airport-style metal detectors and the YONDR phone sequestration, everyone was required to show ID and proof of vaccination and was given a color-coordinated mask to wear throughout the show. Producing a live musical for television is always a massively intricate endeavor, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic added yet another layer of complexity. Every time the army of black-clad crew members swarmed the stage during the rehearsal’s commercial breaks, their masks were a...
Annie Live!: Grade NBC's Latest Musical

NBC this Thursday night added to its repertoire Annie Live! Did you love it like tomorrow (which, I hear, is always a day away)? Annie Live! starred 12-year-old Celina Smith, of Atlanta, as the titular orphan, while Harry Connick Jr. (Will & Grace) in a novelty-store bald cap played Daddy Warbucks and Taraji P. Henson (Empire) filled Miss Hannigan’s sensible shoes. Rounding out the main ensemble were singer Nicole Scherzinger as Grace, plus Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s Tituss Burgess and Smash‘s Megan Hilty (stepping in for a COVID-positive Jane Krakowski) as Rooster and Lily/”Ralph and Shirley Mudge.” Sandy was played by… a dog named...
How to watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2021: Free live stream, start time, TV, list of floats and guests

It’s time for the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as bands, balloons and surprise celebrities come out to New York City for a Thanksgiving tradition. Thursday’s event marks the 95th edition of the parade and features a loaded lineup of balloons, floats, musical acts and guests as the parade makes its way down the 2.5-mile route in New York City. Meanwhile, viewers at home will see most of the action in front of Radio City Music Hall. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the parade this year:
How to Watch “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” livestream

The 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center airs tonight at 8/7c on NBC. Stream this iconic holiday event on Peacock and FuboTV. Hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin, the 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center will celebrate this special season with festive performances, holiday cheer, and of course, the lighting of a 79-foot-tall, 46-foot-wide Christmas tree. This beautiful Norway Spruce will illuminate the streets of New York throughout the month of December, spreading light and joy to all passersby. A long-standing tradition, Christmas in Rockefeller Center dates all the way back to 1931. Now, this two-hour television special has become a yuletide staple.
With Annie Live!, "hate-watching" NBC's live TV musicals has evolved into "begrudging appreciation-watching"

Annie Live! was a likable reprieve from current hard times -- it felt like the best sort of community theater: "The show’s staging allowed songcraft and showmanship to be the stars; numbers played out against minimalist backdrops, and the live audience was largely heard in eruptive applause but seen only in shadow," says Daniel D'Addario. "The scant amount of stage dressing — an American-flag scrim for Annie’s meeting with Franklin Roosevelt, a bouquet on an end table and a staircase to evoke the grandeur of Daddy Warbucks’ home — seemed intended to rhyme with the show’s message of scrappy resilience and high-spirited hope. Even as viewers surely understood they were watching a broadcast bolstered by the resources of NBC, it was possible to believe that this was something like the best sort of community theater. Which means that certain flaws could get written off by the viewer somewhat easily. Before moving on to the full-throated praise, it’s worth noting that, say, Harry Connick Jr.’s iffy styling in a surrealistic bald cap pulled focus, and was best explained away as an occupational hazard of trying to make a star ready to play the role of a famous cueball. Connick’s occasionally being a beat behind on lines suggested, to the charitably inclined viewer, just how far the cast in general had come in order to bring this production to air at all. It feels unsporting, after all, to pick on a production that seemed so resolutely determined to entertain — and one whose key flaws may be inherent in the source material, a show one loves, if one does, because of its flaws as much as despite them."
Hein’s Picks: Can Annie Live! Rescue the Fledgling Live TV Musical?

Jon Hein knows TV. In the late 1990s, he coined the phrase "Jump the Shark" when he founded the site of the same name. Since then, he's written about television everywhere from The New York Times to TV Guide. In his column for Primetimer, he shares his thoughts on what's new and good on TV and the shows on his radar for the coming week.
‘Annie Live!’: 6 Best Moments from NBC Spectacular

NBC‘s latest live TV musical was a big hit with audiences on Thursday night as the cast of Annie Live! kicked off the holiday season in the right way. Starring newcomer Celina Smith in the title role, the beloved musical made a big impression on viewers with its fantastically choreographed routines and spellbinding performances. The show was helmed by Taraji P. Henson as Miss Hannigan, Harry Connick Jr. as Daddy Warbucks, Tituss Burgess as Rooster, Megan Hilty as Lily St. Regis, and Nicole Scherzinger as Grace.
Annie Live!: Who's Who in NBC's Live Musical Extravaganza

Network television has a bit of a spotty history when it comes to the modern era of live TV muscals, but NBC is hauling out major fanfare to herald the arrival of Annie Live! The beloved story of a plucky orphan girl who ends up getting adopted by the richest man in Depression-era New York is getting a 2021 update, which will be presented live for your holiday-season viewing pleasure. Of course, adapting Annie for a new audience is by no means a rare occasion in Hollywood. After its initial Broadway run, the show was adapted into a feature film directed by John Huston, then later as an ABC TV movie starring Kathy Bates, and most recently as a re-imagined feature film from director Will Gluck and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna. And that's not even getting into the numerous Broadway revivals.
Ahead of ‘Annie Live!,’ A Definitive Ranking of Live TV Musical Events

Will the sun come out when Annie Live! premieres on NBC, bringing back the tradition of live musical events during the holiday season? Well, we got a little taste of what is to come from that plucky titular orphan on the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and we think we’re going to like it here. Despite the fact that the production has been plagued with problems (first Jane Krakowski had to drop out due to a breakthrough case of Covid overseas and was replaced with Smash’s Megan Hilty; then Broadway's original Annie, Andrea McArdle left her role as Eleanor Roosevelt for a family reason), we’re cautiously optimistic that either it will be a wonderful feel-good time or so bad that it’s a hilariously wonderful feel-good time.
How to Watch “Baking It” series premiere, full episodes for free

Baking It is now available for streaming. Starting today (December 2nd) watch this new reality baking competition series for free on Peacock. Hosted by Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg, Baking It invites eight pairs of talented home bakers to compete in a series of wintry challenges—hoping to walk away with a major cash prize. This Peacock Original holiday baking show features humor, festive culinary concoctions, and the (sometimes harsh) judgement of four real-life grandmothers.
How NBC's Annie Live! Proved That Less Can Be More For TV Musicals

Spoilers ahead for NBC’s Annie Live! on December 2. NBC officially brought live musicals back to television to kick off the holiday season with Annie Live! as an adaptation of the beloved stage production that first hit Broadway in 1977. The three-hour broadcast was full of energy and some songs catchy enough that they’ll probably still be stuck in some heads well into the weekend, but it also wasn’t produced on quite as grand of a scale as other live TV musicals like Grease, Jesus Christ Superstar, Rent, and The Little Mermaid Live!. There was less when it came to Annie Live! and it worked so well that I think other networks and live TV musicals could learn a lesson or two.
