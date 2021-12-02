ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 13 non-Eagles rooting guide

By Jimmy Kempski
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn past seasons, Philadelphia Eagles fans generally rooted for their own team, and kept an eye on the rest of the NFC, with a focus on the NFC East. They'll still do that in 2021, but there are even more peripheral rooting interests for Birds fans this season because they own...

The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
State
Arizona State
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ben Roethlisberger has made decision on his future

Ben Roethlisberger has made a decision regarding his football future, according to a report. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that Big Ben has told some former teammates and people within the Steelers organization that he expects this to be his last season playing quarterback for Pittsburgh. Schefter used very...
NFL
FanSided

3 pending NOLA Saints free agents that won’t be back in 2022

The NOLA Saints have a lot of problems to address this offseason. They’ll see some key players hit free agency and with all of the financial issues they currently have, it’s a good bet that NOLA will have to part with some players they’d probably like to keep around. Here...
NFL
Person
Carson Wentz
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints vs. Eagles: Week 11 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 11. New Orleans Saints (5-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (4-6) The Saints take on the Eagles in the City of Brotherly Love looking to snap their two-game losing streak. With the usual charming band of rascals back in the stands this year, expect this to be an extremely hostile environment for the Saints. This team will need to stay focused, determined, and a bit lucky, to leave Philly with the win. Let’s get this thing started!
NFL
NBC Sports

Our Eagles-Saints predictions for Week 11

Reuben Frank (8-2) The Eagles have discovered this formula that’s made them competitive their last three games, winners of two of them. Running the ball 40 times a game worked great against the Lions, Chargers and Broncos, and the Eagles’ offense has been one of the best in the NFL over the past few weeks. Here’s the problem: The Saints are No. 1 in the NFL both in yards allowed per game (73) and yards allowed per carry (3.1). This is strength vs. strength because the Eagles are now No. 3 in rushing yards (144) and No. 4 in yards per carry (5.0). But can the Eagles beat a team that’s able to neutralize their power running attack? Can they win a game when they have to throw the ball way more than they run it? They’re probably going to have to, but I’m just not sure they’re ready to win that way, not without anyone other than DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert making plays in the passing game. I don’t see the Saints putting up a ton of points either, not with Trevor Siemian at QB. But ultimately I think the Saints' defense will be too much for the Eagles.
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2022 NFL Draft

During the college football season each year, as long as you're watching the games, we point out five players each week to keep an eye on who make logical sense for the Eagles in the following year's draft. Jameson Williams (1), WR, Alabama (6'2, 189): Georgia vs. Alabama, 4:00 p.m.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints vs. Eagles Pregame Report - Week 11

The Saints (5-4) and Eagles (4-6) meet for a Week 11 showdown at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday as part of nine early kickoffs. New Orleans is a team that certainly needs this win, and Philadelphia is seeking their first home victory of the season. Here's a look at how to keep up with all the action, as well as some important tidbits and facts for the matchup.
NFL
#Jets#Buccaneers#American Football#Nfc#Birds#The Nfc East#New York Giants#The New York Times#Rb Alvin Kamara#Lg Andrus Peat#De Marcus Davenport#Cowboys#Sov
canalstreetchronicles.com

Saints at Eagles: Key Matchups in Week 11

The slumping New Orleans Saints go on the road again this week to face the rising Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have won two of their last three. Even sitting at 4-6 on the season, the Eagles are right in the hunt for the NFC wild card. Meanwhile, the Saints have lost their last two games. At 5-4 on the year, the Saints are currently the sixth seed. This week’s game could go a long way to determine seeding as the year winds down. These are some of the key matchups which could determine the Week 11 matchup between the Saints and Eagles.
NFL
The Game Haus

Philadelphia Eagles Week 11 Game Recap

The Eagles faced the New Orleans Saints this past weekend at home. This is a game where the Eagles relied on the rushing attack again and had lots of success doing it. This was impressive because the Saints touted the best rushing defense in the league. Miles Sanders also had an impressive return in this game. The Eagles won this matchup 40-29, which marks their second straight win. This win was also marked Nick Sirianni’s first home win in front of the Philadelphia faithful. Here is a recap of the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints – Eagles Week 11 Inactives

We knew coming into the weekend that the New Orleans Saints would be without some of their key contributors, as starting running back Alvin Kamara and starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk were all ruled out on Friday. Running back/wide receiver Ty Montgomery is also out, and starting quarterback Jameis Winston is on injured reserve with a torn ACL. Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell is inactive but is a healthy scratch. Let’s take a look at the rest of the Saints-Eagles Week 11 inactives.
NFL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns
Tennessee Titans
Pittsburgh Steelers
Carolina Panthers
Baltimore Ravens
Philadelphia Eagles
Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers
Delaware County Daily Times

Eagles’ Howard down at least a week with knee problem

PHILADELPHIA — Running back Jordan Howard just can’t catch a break, the Eagles veteran likely to miss at least one week and probably more with a sprained knee, per head coach Nick Sirianni. Howard has rushed for 211 yards and three touchdowns in just four games, his yards-per-carry average a...
NFL
KCBD

End Zone Team of the Week: Lubbock Christian Eagles

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian Eagles are the thirteenth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season and the second of the postseason. In their Regional matchup of the TAPPS Playoffs against Pantego Christian, the Eagles beat the Panthers 31-28 for their eleventh win (11-1) of the season.
LUBBOCK, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Play our FREE Week 12 Eagles Challenge

Think you know the Philadelphia Eagles well? Already have this week’s game against the New York Giants all figured out?. Join our new, FREE-TO-PLAY Eagles Challenge. Answer six questions below, plus a tie-breaker correctly for your chance at winning a gift card through Daily Ticket, powered by Tipico Sportsbook. Pick....
NFL

